Backyard Baseball Returns With an All-New Game Revealed at IGN Fan Fest

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playground Productions, a children’s and family entertainment company and steward of the Backyard Sports franchise, today revealed a sneak peek of their brand-new Backyard Baseball game, set to launch July 9, 2026.

Reimagined for modern platforms while honoring the spirit of the original series, the new title brings back iconic characters, including backyard legend Pablo Sanchez, alongside updated gameplay, vibrant visuals, and expanded modes for modern players. This is the first time in 15 years that a new Backyard title will be available on modern consoles.

The teaser trailer offers a first glimpse at the new game, revealing a 3D game mixed with 2D elements. It features fan-favorite Backyard kids like Kenny Kawaguchi, Pete Wheeler, and Kiesha Phillips as well as shows off the playful Backyard atmosphere that has come to define the series. More details about gameplay, features, and additional characters will be revealed in the coming months via socials and BackyardBaseball.com.

The upcoming title will be available on PC, Mac, and consoles, and brings the humor, charm and accessible gameplay that made the originals a cultural favorite to today’s fans.

“Backyard Baseball is leveling up!” said Lindsay Barnett, CEO of Playground Productions. "We are thrilled to bring Backyard Baseball into the modern era. The new game offers the perfect combination of the original charm and modern play mechanics audiences have come to expect. We can’t wait for fans to play!”

First released in 1997, Backyard Baseball became a defining sports game for young audiences, known for its memorable characters and backyard-style competition. The newly announced game is a completely original entry that celebrates the spirit of the franchise while introducing a fresh experience for modern platforms.

Mega Cat Studios, the team behind games like Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit and most recently for God of War: Sons of Sparta, serves as developer of the new game. This continues a collaboration which began in 2024 when the studio helped bring the classic Backyard games back to modern devices.

Backyard Baseball - Game Open Trailer

