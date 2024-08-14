TALENT MANAGEMENT FIRM, FRIENDS IN REALITY, ANNOUNCES FORMAL LAUNCH AND COMMITMENT TO CREATIVE BALANCE

Talent management firm Friends in Reality officially launched in August 2024.

Roster of 30+ Creators Includes Brooke Monk, Jerome “Rome” Copeland and the Haueter Family

Creators are much more than their content. Friends in Reality helps our roster develop meaningful relationships, while balancing unique interests, demanding workloads, and real-life challenges.” — CEO and Founder Devain Doolamarani

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital entertainment management firm, Friends in Reality, announced its formal launch today – amid the increased demands of an ever-evolving creator economy (friendsinreality.com). Led by industry veteran Devain Doolaramani, the company is built on an always-on and relationship-first approach to talent branding and content marketing.

Friends in Reality goes beyond the transactional, working hard to establish a level of trust with its talent roster and enabling:

-- Mental health check-ins and safeguards

-- Fresh and unconventional opportunities such as talent-branded product lines and investments in startup or early-stage ventures

-- Alignment on brand fit and comfortability

-- Longer and enduring workstreams with current and prospective brand partners

Beyond the screen, Doolamarani, his team, and partner talent create space to evaluate opportunities, participate in global retreats, and confide in each other when feeling stressed out, run down, or in need of a strategic shift.

“Creators are much more than the content they produce,” said Doolaramani. “Our roster, who we’ve come to call friends, are all well-rounded people with unique backgrounds and interests. We’re not only here to help this incredible lineup develop meaningful relationships, but find balance across their demanding workloads and real-life challenges.”

Friends in Reality’s client roster includes lifestyle creator Brooke Monk, who has amassed over 1 billion likes on TikTok and was recently named as one of Forbes’ Top Creators, Zaina Hadad, Jerome Copeland, the Haueter Family, and the rising Nealie Boschma, among others. The firm maintains healthy relationships across diverse verticals and brands like K18, Celsius, MVMT Watches and Valentino.

Prior to launching Friends in Reality, Doolaramani founded and served as CEO of management firm The Fuel Injector. Doolaramani began his journey in talent representation during the early days of TikTok—then Musical.ly—where he conceived and managed more than 200 creator-driven social campaigns for major labels and artists like J Balvin, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, and Russ.

Friends in Reality expects to introduce several new talent and brand partners in the coming weeks.

ABOUT FRIENDS IN REALITY

Launched in 2024, by industry veteran Devain Doolaramani, Friends in Reality is a digital entertainment management firm that represents the world’s premier content creatives. The firm delivers bespoke marketing solutions to global music entities and brands, cultivating organic growth and engagement amid critical audiences. Clients include Brooke Monk, Samuel Dezzani, Nealie Boschma, Whitney Robbins, Ryan Cea and more.

For more on the Friends in Reality’s talent and partner activations, visit friendsinreality.com or on Instagram (@friendsinreality).