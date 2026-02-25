Bitlux conducts emergency relief flights during unrest in Mexico

Victor Santana, Bitlux

Florida-based private jet charter company assists stranded travelers and repositions aircraft from affected areas.

When uncertainty rises, the objective is straightforward: get people home safely and keep operations moving.” — Kyle Patel, CEO of Bitlux

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitlux , a leading global charter company with a growing presence in the jet card market, has completed a series of emergency relief and recovery flights during the recent security disruptions in western Mexico, assisting travelers seeking to depart affected areas and repositioning aircraft as conditions evolved.As commercial travel became unreliable and ground movement grew increasingly difficult in locations including Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, Bitlux activated internal crisis-response procedures and mobilized crews, operations staff, and on-site personnel to coordinate departures under rapidly changing circumstances.Over a concentrated operational period, the company transported dozens of passengers out of Puerto Vallarta and moved aircraft out of Guadalajara when airport access permitted. Teams worked continuously to identify viable routes to terminals, arrange alternative transport when drivers were unwilling to operate, and manage fueling windows, crew logistics, and airport coordination with minimal notice.“Our entire team moved into mission mode,” said Kyle Patel, CEO of Bitlux. “When uncertainty rises, the objective is straightforward: get people home safely and keep operations moving.”On-site coordination and rapid decision-makingBitlux personnel operated directly in affected areas to verify safe routes, coordinate passenger transfers, and maintain real-time communication with flight crews and operations centers. In some cases, team members personally transported passengers when conventional ground services were unavailable, while also scouting routes ahead of movement to reduce risk.Simultaneously, operations teams managed flight planning revisions, access restrictions, fueling availability, and crew duty considerations, often working continuously for extended periods.At the height of the response, the company had staff across multiple time zones coordinating contingency plans that included alternate transport methods such as vehicles, boats, helicopters, and private security support where appropriate.Networks and real-time coordinationThe effort relied heavily on Bitlux’s global network of aviation partners, local contacts, and real-time information sharing. Online outreach helped connect stranded travelers with available capacity and enabled families to relay urgent requests to the operations team.According to Patel, the scale of the response underscored how private aviation can function as a rapid mobility solution when conventional systems are disrupted.“Airplanes can operate when other options become limited,” he said. “That flexibility is what allows us to help in situations like this.”Experience across global crisis environmentsBitlux noted that the Mexico missions draw on more than a decade of experience supporting operations in challenging environments worldwide.The company has previously conducted emergency or time-critical flights related to security situations, natural disasters, and infrastructure disruptions in regions including Israel, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, the Falkland Islands, and parts of the southeastern United States following major hurricanes.Such operations require flexible routing, rapid crew deployment, diplomatic coordination where necessary, and the ability to make decisions with incomplete or rapidly changing information.“Routine travel is only part of what we do,” Patel added. “Our teams train and prepare for situations where people need to move quickly and safely under pressure.”Ongoing readinessAlthough conditions in western Mexico are gradually stabilizing, Bitlux stated it remains prepared to assist clients requiring departure or recovery flights should circumstances change. The company continues to monitor developments and coordinate with partners in the region.Bitlux also expressed appreciation to crews, ground personnel, partners, and community members who contributed to the effort.Media Contact: For questions or comments, please contact our press team at press@flybitlux.com.About BitluxBitlux provides worldwide private jet charter flights and jet card access programs, with a strong focus on customer-centric experiences, innovation, and blockchain technology integration. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Bitlux has flown missions on six continents, serving an international client base with speed, discretion, and operational precision.

