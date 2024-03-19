Bitlux reveals 1 in 3 private jet flights booked using crypto
Bitlux reveals 1 in 3 private jet flights booked using crypto
Bitlux, a leading global private aviation company, announced today an industry-leading milestone: one in three flights booked through Bitlux has been paid for using cryptocurrencies since the company’s inception. With almost 1,000 occupied takeoffs and landings and over 1,700 flights completed dating back to early 2021, the company has solidified its position as the premier choice for travelers seeking seamless, secure, and diverse payment options.
With nearly $32 million in total revenue, equivalent to approximately ₿470, Bitlux continues to set the standard for excellence in private aviation services. By leveraging cryptocurrencies as a secure, efficient, and anonymous payment method, the Boca Raton-based company is transforming the way individuals access premium travel experiences, ensuring that comfort and flexibility are accessible to all who seek it.
Kyle Patel, President of Bitlux, emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric service, stating, “Bitlux has been at the forefront of simplifying the private jet experience by empowering customers to pay with cryptocurrencies. We recognize that today’s travelers, particularly millennials, value flexibility, convenience, and security in their journey. By embracing digital currencies, we are meeting the evolving needs and preferences of our discerning clientele.”
The rise of crypto-fueled bookings reflects a broader trend in luxury travel, where individuals increasingly prioritize experiences over possessions. Millennials are drawn to the freedom and exclusivity afforded by private jet charters, avoiding traditional markers of status in favor of shared moments and unforgettable experiences.
“No longer bound by fixed schedules and crowded terminals, passengers crave the ability to jet off on their terms, choosing when and where they want to travel without compromise,” highlights Patel. “Bitlux is proud to provide a platform that enables travelers to embrace the ‘YOLO’ mindset and create memories that resonate far beyond the journey itself.”
Private jet charters perfectly align with this dynamic shift, catering to the multifaceted demands of contemporary work roles that are increasingly accessible. Whether it’s sealing a crucial business deal or indulging in a spontaneous weekend retreat, private jets symbolize the versatility required to navigate the constantly evolving landscape of modern life, particularly for the millennial generation.
“We’re not just a jet company. We’re the way to living your life without limits”, concludes Patel.
About Bitlux
Bitlux delivers various services across the air charter industry, but Executive Travel is closest to heart. Whether you are flying for business or leisure, Bitlux provides a top-tier private jet service that actively exceeds expectations.
