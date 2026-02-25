1800-GOT-JUNK? Returns to Hit Reality Series Space Invaders

The 1800-GOT-JUNK? Melbourne team, Richard Wylie (left) and Justin King (right) with the hosts of Space Invaders, Cherie Barber and Peter Walsh.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1800-GOT-JUNK?, the world’s largest junk removal service, is thrilled to announce its return for the fourth consecutive year as the official rubbish removal partner for the hit reality renovation show, Space Invaders.This season marks a significant milestone for the production, as the show moves its filming base from Sydney to Melbourne for the first time. The new location brings a fresh backdrop to the emotional and physical transformations that have made the show a household favorite.A Dream Partnership in a New CityThe Melbourne-based franchise team hit the ground running, bringing full service junk removal to help local families reclaim their space.“Space Invaders allows 1800‑GOT‑JUNK? to show its purpose in action. Seeing the team help families regain control of their lives humanises the brand in a way traditional advertising simply can’t,” says Olesya Pasko, Head of Branded Entertainment at Space Invaders production company WTFN.“Moving the show to our home turf in Melbourne is incredibly exciting,” says Justin King, General Manager of the Melbourne franchise. “We are happy to help clear the junk to open up possibilities for people, giving them the space they need to start fresh."As the team tackles everything from cluttered garages to overwhelmed living rooms, the focus remains on the human element. "Junk reveals stories, and to be invited into someone’s life during such a transition is a privilege. It’s really special to be part of their journey,” adds King.Don't Miss the PremiereThe new season of Space Invaders kicks off soon, showcasing how clearing away clutter can help families make a fresh start in their homes.• Season Premiere: Saturday, 28 February• Where to Watch: Check local listings (Channel 9 and 9Now)Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)• What is 1800-GOT-JUNK?’s role on Space Invaders?As the official partner, 1800-GOT-JUNK? provides full-service rubbish removal, handling the heavy lifting and disposal to facilitate home transformations.• Where is the new season of Space Invaders filmed?The 2026 season of Space Invaders is filmed on location in Melbourne, Australia.• How does 1800-GOT-JUNK? handle items from the show?The team prioritizes sustainability by "recycling the recyclables and upcycling the upcyclables," ensuring items are diverted from landfills whenever possible.• How can viewers book the same junk removal service seen on Space Invaders?Residents in Melbourne and across Australia can book the same full-service junk removal by visiting 1800gotjunk.com.au or calling 1800-468-586. The service includes a friendly, uniformed team that handles all the lifting, loading, and disposal.About 1800-GOT-JUNK?1800-GOT-JUNK? is the world’s largest junk removal service, providing full-service residential and commercial decluttering since 1989. 1800-GOT-JUNK? helps customers make space for possibilities in their lives, and operates in over 160 locations across Australia, the USA, and Canada. 1800-GOT-JUNK? provides a seamless experience where professional, uniformed teams handle all heavy lifting, loading, and disposal. In the Australian market, the brand is committed to environmental responsibility, focusing on recycling the recyclables and upcycling the upcyclables to divert waste from landfills. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com.au

