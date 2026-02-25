Governor Stein Outlines Water Infrastructure Priorities at Emerging Issues Forum

Today at the 40th annual Emerging Issues Forum at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, Governor Josh Stein highlighted North Carolina’s investments in water infrastructure and addressed the continued need to strengthen state water systems. Since 1986, the Emerging Issues Forum has convened leaders to address North Carolina's most pressing challenges and opportunities. water systems.

“Clean, reliable water is fundamental to public health, economic vitality, and opportunity in every corner of North Carolina," said Governor Josh Stein. “As our state continues to grow, we must make smart investments now to strengthen water systems and ensure they are built to serve North Carolinians for generations to come."

Since taking office, Governor Stein has advanced more than $1.4 billion in water infrastructure projects to bolster drinking water and wastewater systems and to address PFAS, or forever chemicals, and other emerging contaminants. That includes $568 million to repair and strengthen water systems in regions affected by Hurricane Helene.

Governor Stein has continued to prioritize flood resilience and long-term system upgrades across the state. Last week, the Governor announced $5.7 million in grants for eight projects through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Flood Resiliency Blueprint to reduce flood risk in the French Broad River Basin. The Governor also announced $7.3 million for Helene-damaged dam repairs In December, he announced $270 million in grants to support 58 water systems in 26 western North Carolina counties. Last summer, 27 counties statewide received more than $204 million in funding to address PFAS and improve storm resiliency through drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

Learn more about the Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure’s funding programs here.