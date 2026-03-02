Docket Dumpster Software Evolves Into Docket Waste Software, Adding Commercial and Residential Trash

Docket Dumpster Software Rebrands As Docket Waste Software

The rebrand reflects Docket’s expansion beyond roll off dumpster rental into commercial and residential trash without workarounds.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Docket Dumpster Software today announced the next phase of its company evolution with a new name, Docket Waste Software, reflecting its expansion beyond roll-off dumpster rental into commercial and residential trash operations.

For years, Docket has been trusted by haulers that run roll-off dumpster rental businesses. As more of those customers expanded into front-load commercial trash, residential routes, or both, Docket saw a growing problem across the industry: most waste software breaks when trash routes and roll-off dumpsters are run together.

Docket Waste Software was built to solve that problem.

“Many of our customers started in roll-off and naturally grew into commercial and residential trash,” said Jonah Chilton, CEO of Docket Waste Software. “What they told us was clear, the software options on the market weren’t built for that mix. They forced workarounds, manual cleanup, and too much reliance on memory. We built these new capabilities to support how our customers are actually growing, and to make it a better experience than what’s currently available.”

Unlike other waste software, Docket Waste Software brings roll-off dumpsters, commercial trash routes, and residential routes together in one system, without workarounds. Dispatchers can manage mixed operations from a single board, drivers can complete stops with one tap and report issues directly in the app, and billing stays automatically connected to what actually happened in the field.

The platform also includes mobile functionality that works in real time and offline, and a modern, easy-to-use interface designed for both office staff and drivers.

The company’s updated tagline, “It just works,” reflects a simple promise: when haulers run trash routes and roll-off dumpsters together, the software should hold up, not create more work.

The new name, Docket Waste Software, represents the company’s broader commitment to supporting waste haulers as they grow and expand their services, without forcing them to change systems or adopt multiple tools.

About Docket Waste Software

Docket Waste Software is a modern tool for waste haulers running roll-off dumpster rentals, commercial, and residential trash routes. Trusted by thousands of haulers across the United States and Canada, Docket is built for mixed operations and helps teams run their business without workarounds. Learn more at www.yourdocket.com

