Keystone Waste Solutions and Docket Waste Software Partner to Give Haulers Equipment and Software Under One Roof

Keystone and Docket team up with a partnership that gives haulers everything they need to run and grow their business

Docket gives our customers the tools to actually run that business day to day, and with innovations like IronRouteAI, we know that Docket is way out in front.” — Bram Chappell, COO of Keystone Waste Solutions

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Waste Solutions, a leading manufacturer of roll-off containers, trailers, and waste-handling equipment, and Docket Waste Software, software built for haulers running dumpster rentals and commercial and residential trash routes, today announced a partnership aimed at giving haulers everything they need to run and grow their business.

For waste haulers, building a business has always meant sourcing the right equipment and then figuring out how to manage scheduling jobs, tracking containers, dispatching drivers, and getting paid. Until now, those two pieces came from completely different places. This partnership changes that.

"Our customers are serious operators. They're investing in equipment because they're building something. What we've always believed is that the right equipment, in the hands of the right hauler, can build a great business. Docket gives our customers the tools to actually run that business day to day, and with innovations like IronRouteAI, we know that Docket is way out in front." said Bram Chappell, COO of Keystone Waste Solutions.

With Keystone's equipment and Docket's software, haulers can grow with two brands that put haulers first. "Haulers don't need more generic software. They need something built for the way they actually work. That's what Docket does. And Keystone's customers already know how to run a roll-off business. We're just giving them a better way to manage it." said Jonah Chilton, CEO of Docket Waste Software.

Together, Keystone and Docket are giving operators a simpler path to running a more organized, efficient, and profitable dumpster business.

About Docket Waste Software

Docket Waste Software is a modern business management platform built for roll-off dumpster rental businesses. Trusted by haulers across the United States and Canada, Docket brings job management, dispatch, container tracking, billing, and a driver app into one system, without workarounds. Learn more at www.yourdocket.com.

About Keystone Waste Solutions

Keystone Waste Solutions is a manufacturer and servicer of waste-handling equipment including roll-off hoist systems, roll-off trailers, containers, and custom fabrications. With locations in Rhome, TX and Millersburg, OH, Keystone serves haulers nationwide through a consultative, solution-driven approach built on integrity and long-term customer relationships. Learn more at www.keystonewaste.com.

How Docket Waste Software Works

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