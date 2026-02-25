Press Releases

02/25/2026

Attorney General Tong Releases Memorandum on Artificial Intelligence

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today released a memorandum to state officials, agencies and members of the public regarding application of existing laws to artificial intelligence to protect Connecticut residents.

View the memorandum here.

“The development and use of artificial intelligence (AI) is expanding with breathtaking speed and reach across the world. While these tools present new opportunities, one need look no further than the proliferation of AI generated nonconsensual sexual abuse images on xAI’s Grok platform to see that they can also cause significant harm. AI can exacerbate discrimination, bias, and abuse; spread disinformation; and otherwise influence decision-making that leads to poor outcomes. Individuals tend to use AI in search of a quick answer, but businesses use AI for a range of reasons. These include, but are not limited to, tenant screenings for rentals, employment decisions, credit risk and loan decisions, insurance claims, and targeted consumer ads. It is imperative that consumers understand how AI impacts their lives, and how their data is compiled and used to train these tools. This advisory serves as guidance not only for consumers to understand their rights under Connecticut law, but also businesses to understand how they must responsibly administer these systems,” Attorney General Tong states in the memorandum.

The memorandum tracks the primary statutes available to the Office of the Attorney General relevant to artificial intelligence, including Connecticut’s civil rights laws, privacy and data security laws, the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, and antitrust laws.

“The Office of the Attorney General continues to be at the forefront of holding individuals accountable for violating our laws and harming the residents of Connecticut, including those who use algorithms and evolving technology to do so. While this work continues in earnest it must be noted that AI remains a rapidly changing and ever-evolving field. This document focuses on the past and present, as it must, in highlighting existing legal constructs and their application in the realm of AI. As AI and its uses evolve, it is critically important to protect Connecticut families and children. In addition to creating additional protections for families through legislative action, the Office of the Attorney General has at its disposal the most effective tools available to ensure the safety of Connecticut families and accountability for wrongdoers,” the memorandum concludes.

Connecticut consumers or businesses who believe they have been harmed by the use of AI in violation of law may file a complaint at www.ct.gov/agcomplaint.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov