03/10/2026

Attorney General Tong and Deputy Attorney General Meskill Congratulate Judicial Nominees

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong and Deputy Attorney General Eileen Meskill released the following statement congratulating the nominations of 14 individuals by Governor Ned Lamont to serve as judges throughout Connecticut’s state court system, including Associate Attorney General Sean Kehoe, Deputy Associate Attorneys General Rosemarie Weber and Philip Miller, and Assistant Attorneys General Patrick Ring and Nisa Khan to the Superior Court.

“We congratulate each of today’s accomplished nominees who will be strong additions to the state bench, and especially the Office of the Attorney General’s own Sean Kehoe, Rosemarie Weber, Phil Miller, Pat Ring and Nisa Khan. Sean Kehoe joined this office straight out of law school and has dedicated his entire career to serving the state. He has filled countless critical roles in our office across decades, and has been the ultimate team player, leader and mentor. Rosemarie Weber is the current Chief of the Infrastructure Section, seamlessly taking over for Eileen and leading the team with unflappable professionalism. Philip Miller is a highly skilled litigator who has led the defense of some of the state’s most consequential and complex matters, including the state’s response to COVID. Pat Ring is universally respected by his colleagues and has been an excellent mentor to new attorneys. Both in court and before the legislature, Pat has helped to advance significant consumer financial protections in our state. In our Child Protection Section, Nisa Khan has handled some of the state’s most sensitive cases and has balanced a tremendous workload with impressive skill. Each of today’s nominations are a fitting extension of these exceptional records of public service. Congratulations to Sean, Rosemarie, Phil, Pat and Nisa on this well-deserved honor,” said Attorney General Tong and Deputy Attorney General Meskill.



