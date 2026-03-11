Press Releases

03/11/2026

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding PURA Decision Further Increasing Yankee Gas Rates

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding a new decision by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority further increasing Eversource-owned Yankee Gas rates by another $4 million.

In November, PURA approved a final decision increasing Yankee Gas rates by $82 million, or about $15 per month for the average residential customer. The company had sought a $193 million rate hike. Eversource was not satisfied and sought reconsideration before PURA. Today, PURA caved to Eversource’s demand and gave Yankee Gas another $4 million, eliminating penalties on the company’s return on equity that had been imposed for management and compliance issues.

Today’s disappointing decision follows a string of bad news for Connecticut ratepayers this month. On March 3, reconsidering a prior decision, PURA increased profits for United Illuminating by $2 million and fully erased the penalty for the company’s repeated failures to remediate contamination at English Station in New Haven. Then, on March 6, PURA issued a draft decision reversing itself and preliminarily approving the sale of Aquarion Company to a new nonprofit that is projected to double household bills and will gut public oversight of water utility rates and consumer protections.

“It’s Christmas for utility executives in Connecticut. This is now the third consecutive decision this month alone where PURA has inexplicably reversed itself and caved to utility demands. First, they gave United Illuminating an extra $2 million and eliminated the penalty for the company’s failures at English Station. Next, they flip-flopped on Aquarion and gave draft approval to a terrible deal that will double water rates. Now, they’re giving Eversource-owned Yankee Gas another $4 million. Connecticut families cannot afford another multi-million-dollar utility rate hike. I’m going to keep fighting at every single step of these proceedings because someone has to stand up for Connecticut families and say no to these runaway costs,” said Attorney General Tong.

