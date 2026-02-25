DATAPILOT Announces Launch of a Rapid Digital Forensic Triage Tool Built by Active Law Enforcement

All new digital forensic triage solution Evaluate the all new DP Scout digital forensic triage solution today DATAPILOT Forensics: A world leader in digital forensic solutions

DATAPILOT SCOUT™, a powerful new rapid digital forensic triage solution designed to identify critical evidence in minutes during time-sensitive investigations.

SCOUT was built by investigators who needed a faster way to triage devices in the field. It delivers actionable intelligence in minutes while maintaining the forensic standards required for court.” — Jeremy Kirby

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DATAPILOT Inc. today announced the official launch of DATAPILOT SCOUT ™, a rapid digital forensic triage solution designed to help law enforcement, digital forensic investigators (DFIR), and child safety professionals identify critical evidence in minutes during time-sensitive investigations.Developed in collaboration with active law enforcement personnel, DATAPILOT SCOUT addresses a growing operational challenge: the need to quickly determine whether digital devices contain evidence of child exploitation, cybercrime, fraud, or other criminal activity during search warrants and field operations.Traditional forensic analysis can take 24 to 72 hours to process a single device. DATAPILOT SCOUT reduces that timeline to as little as 5–15 minutes, enabling investigators to make immediate, informed decisions on scene.“During active investigations, time matters,” said Jeremy Kirby, Vice President of DATAPILOT. “DATAPILOT SCOUT was built by investigators who needed a faster way to triage devices in the field. It delivers actionable intelligence in minutes while maintaining the forensic standards required for court.”Immediate Answers When They Matter MostDATAPILOT SCOUT allows investigators to quickly answer critical on-scene questions:- Is there evidence of child exploitation on this device?- What suspicious or concealment applications are installed?- Has concerning browser or online activity occurred?- Should this device be seized for full forensic analysis?The system performs automated scanning and real-time detection, including instant hash matching against more than 18 million CSAM hashes from Project VIC and NCMEC databases. Advanced keyword search, browser history analysis, intelligent media scanning, and timeline reconstruction provide investigators with comprehensive visibility into device activity.Built for the Realities of Field InvestigationsDATAPILOT SCOUT is designed for operational flexibility and field deployment. The solution runs directly from a portable USB drive with no installation required and operates fully offline, making it suitable for secure facilities and remote environments.Supported devices include:- Windows computers (live and offline scanning)- USB drives- SD cards- Portable hard drivesEnhanced mobile triage capabilities are available through integration with DATAPILOT’s DP10, DPX, and DPDesktop solutions for iOS and Android devices.Two operating modes provide flexibility in varying investigative scenarios:Live Scanning Mode enables real-time analysis of unlocked systems without requiring a reboot.Coming Soon: Bootable Forensic Mode allows investigators to boot from USB and scan locked or encrypted systems using a read-only methodology that preserves evidence integrity.Speed Without Compromising Forensic SoundnessWhile optimized for speed, DATAPILOT SCOUT maintains strict forensic standards. The system uses read-only mounting to prevent data modification, generates detailed audit logs documenting every action taken, and produces court-ready PDF reports with timestamps and metadata.Automated severity flagging (Critical, High, Medium, Low) prioritizes investigator attention and accelerates review. Thumbnail media galleries allow for rapid visual assessment, while standardized workflows ensure consistency across cases and agencies.Compared to traditional enterprise forensic suites, DATAPILOT SCOUT delivers triage results 10–50 times faster, requires significantly less training time, and offers a lower cost of deployment. Compared to manual review methods, automated hash matching and detection workflows reduce the risk of human error and increase processing efficiency.Designed for Law Enforcement, DFIR and Child ProtectionDATAPILOT SCOUT serves a wide range of investigative use cases, including:- Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigations- Search warrant execution and on-scene triage- Cybercrime and fraud cases- School and workplace investigationsBy enabling investigators to quickly determine which devices warrant full forensic analysis, agencies can reduce evidence backlogs, optimize resource allocation, and accelerate case timelines.AvailabilityDATAPILOT SCOUT is now available to evaluate and purchase . Agencies may begin with a 60-day full-functionality demo, ideal for evaluation, grant applications, and budget approvals. The full version is offered through an annual license model with maintenance and support included. Volume pricing is available for multi-agency task forces and departments.About DATAPILOT Inc.DATAPILOT develops advanced digital forensic solutions for law enforcement and investigative professionals. Its product portfolio includes DP10, DPX, and DPDesktop soltions, and the newly launched DATAPILOT SCOUT, delivering powerful capabilities from on-scene triage to full forensic analysis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.