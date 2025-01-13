DATAPILOT 2025 Digital Forensics Grant Program is now open for law enforcement agency submissions

Acquire evidence from digital devices

Grant funding is available for law enforcement agencies to acquire much-needed digital forensics software to acquire evidence data from digital devices.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spots are now open for the 2025 DATAPILOT Digital Forensics Grant Program . This grant is set up for law enforcement agencies to acquire much-needed Mobile Forensics Software and training for their departments. Law enforcement agencies are having trouble keeping up with the increasing amount of cases involving cell phone data. Agencies have to ship cell phones to outside sources for their mobile forensic needs. This is time-consuming and can lead to a loss of data or legal precedence.The Mobile Forensics LTP Grant allows law enforcement agencies the ability to acquire their own mobile forensic software at steeply discounted prices due to the goodwill of agencies allowing the transfer of unused or underutilized licenses and devices. Agencies can now obtain multiple licenses and receive training with the grant. 2025 Update: Recent surveys have shown that obtaining evidence data in the field at high speed, is now a top priority for law enforcement agencies. The new DPX digital forensic acquisition device can be acquired as part of this program or by itself.For agencies with current digital forensic software, this program allows you to acquire new technology, while saving money on your current yearly software subscription costs. This program also allows you to add much-needed field triage capabilities to your current lab-based tools.For agencies with no current digital forensic software, you can now have access to pull evidence data from digital devices. Certified Training is included with this program. We look forward to partnering with you to help keep your community safe. This grant program is made possible by our amazing law enforcement partners who have donated unused and underutilized licenses for agencies in need.Congratulations to the 2024 recipients:Center Township Police (PA) Barrington Police Department (NJ) City of Crocker Police Department (MO) Cross County Sheriff Office (AR)Greenwood County Sheriff (KS) Delanco Police (NJ) Eagan Police (MN) Chester Police (SC) Gleason Police (TN) Etowah County Sheriff (AL) Crystal City Police (TX) Codington County Sheriff (SD) Fort Morgan Police (CO) Columbia County Sheriff (WA) Elliott County Sheriff (KY) Fortvile Police (IN) Clinton Police (NC) Bangs Police Dept (TX) Blaine County Sheriffs Dept (OK) Crescent City Police Dept (CA) Broadwater County Sheriffs Dept (MT) Highmark Health Police (PA) Harrisburg Police Dept (IL) Liberty Lake Police Department (WA) Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office (MT) York City Police Department (SC) Troutman Police Department (NC) Ontario Police Department (OR) Jackson County Sheriffs Office (CO) Jackson County Sheriffs Office (CO)Coplay Borough Police (PA) Eastland County Sheriff (TX) Greene County Sheriff (IA) Inyo County Sheriff (CA) Hoquiam Police (WA) Highland Park Police (MI) Eufaula Police Department (OK) Cowley County Sheriff's Office (KS) Brighton Police Department (TN) Aspen Police Dept (CO) Apache County Sheriff (AZ) Allendale Police (SC) Pearl River County Sheriff (MS) San Benito Police (TX) Rock County Sheriff (MN) Johnston Police (RI) Pilot Point Police (TX) Ketchikan Police (AK) Muscatine Police (IA) Jacksboro Police (TX) Lower Providence Township (PA) Green Oak Township (MI) Littleton Police (NH) Richie County Sheriff (WV) Wallingford Police (CT) Petroleum County Sheriff (MT) Muscogee County Sheriff (GA) Putnam Police (CT) Newport Police (RI)

