Share your thoughts on future transportation needs
Long-Range Land Transportation Plan Public Meetings Begin Tuesday March 10
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) invites everyone to share their thoughts on future land transportation needs for freight, motorists, transit, bicyclists and pedestrians as part of the Statewide Long-Range Land Transportation Plan (Plan) update.
The plan is HDOT’s roadmap for how to improve the transportation systems people rely on to get around through 2045. It examines current and future needs, considers issues like congestion, safety, sea‑level rise, erosion and changing travel patterns, and works with community members to identify priorities and solutions. The plan helps guide decisions about what projects to fund and how to keep critical routes safe, reliable and resilient for the future.
A round of public meetings on the plan in March 2025, shared plan goals and objectives and existing and forecast conditions. Surveys to solicit feedback on needs and opportunities were collected during these meetings. For the March 2026 meeting, HDOT will share the results from the surveys and outcomes from our scenario planning task, financial forecast and funding strategies.
Public Meetings
Share your thoughts at one of the virtual public meetings. A presentation will kick off each session.
Statewide Long-Range Land Transportation Plans
- Tuesday, March 10, Microsoft Teams
- Afternoon meeting: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Register here: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/f795c61e-3c69-43b3-b6d4-b83a0c352d14@3847dec6-63b2-43f9-a6d0-58a40aaa1a10
Kauaʻi Long-Range Land Transportation Plans
Hawaiʻi Long-Range Land Transportation Plan
Can’t attend the virtual meetings?
Visit the project website (Statewide and Regional LRLTPʻs)
for more information and to view the meeting recordings.
To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g. sign language, interpreter, materials, in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office prior to the meeting date. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow for an adequate period to fulfill requests.
# # #
Media contact:
HDOT Public Affairs Office
Phone: 808-587-2160
Email: [email protected]
Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.