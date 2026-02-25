Share your thoughts on future transportation needs

Main, News Posted on Feb 25, 2026 in Highways News

Long-Range Land Transportation Plan Public Meetings Begin Tuesday March 10

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) invites everyone to share their thoughts on future land transportation needs for freight, motorists, transit, bicyclists and pedestrians as part of the Statewide Long-Range Land Transportation Plan (Plan) update.

The plan is HDOT’s roadmap for how to improve the transportation systems people rely on to get around through 2045. It examines current and future needs, considers issues like congestion, safety, sea‑level rise, erosion and changing travel patterns, and works with community members to identify priorities and solutions. The plan helps guide decisions about what projects to fund and how to keep critical routes safe, reliable and resilient for the future.

A round of public meetings on the plan in March 2025, shared plan goals and objectives and existing and forecast conditions. Surveys to solicit feedback on needs and opportunities were collected during these meetings. For the March 2026 meeting, HDOT will share the results from the surveys and outcomes from our scenario planning task, financial forecast and funding strategies.

Public Meetings

Share your thoughts at one of the virtual public meetings. A presentation will kick off each session.

Statewide Long-Range Land Transportation Plans

Tuesday, March 10, Microsoft Teams Afternoon meeting: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Register here: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/f795c61e-3c69-43b3-b6d4-b83a0c352d14@3847dec6-63b2-43f9-a6d0-58a40aaa1a10



Kauaʻi Long-Range Land Transportation Plans

Hawaiʻi Long-Range Land Transportation Plan

Can’t attend the virtual meetings?

Visit the project website (Statewide and Regional LRLTPʻs)

for more information and to view the meeting recordings.

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g. sign language, interpreter, materials, in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office prior to the meeting date. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow for an adequate period to fulfill requests.

# # #

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]

Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT.