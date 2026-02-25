Arab America Foundation Launches 30 Under 30 for 2026

30 Under 30 Logo Arab America Foundation Logo

30 Under 30 Recognizes Exceptional Young Professionals in the Arab American community

These young leaders are not only achieving remarkable milestones — they’re lifting others as they rise,” — Warren David, President, Arab America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arab America Foundation announced today that the registration period is now open for the 30 Under 30 — Class of 2026 ( https://arabamericafoundation.org/30-under-30 ). Applications are being accepted through Monday, March 30, 2026.30 Under 30 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab Americans in all fields, including but not limited to business, education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and media representatives.“Each year, our 30 Under 30 initiative reminds us just how much talent exists within the Arab American community. These young leaders are not only achieving remarkable milestones — they’re lifting others as they rise," said Warren David, president of Arab America and co-founder of the Arab America Foundation. "We’re proud to celebrate their journeys, their dedication, and the energy they bring as they help shape a stronger future for us all.”All candidates should be between 20 and 30 years old, excel in their industry, and be engaged in promoting their heritage and culture to empower their communities and make a difference. The competition is open to all professionals who live and work in the United States and are of Arab descent. Entrants can complete an online application describing their background and achievements. A judging review panel will determine the finalists.The Arab America Foundation and its board members are grateful for the leadership of the initiative's coordinators, Nabeleh Ghareeb and Elias T. Khalil, and the prestigious panel of judges.The Arab America Foundation's Rising Leaders initiative encourages young Arab Americans to participate in programs such as 40 Under 40, 30 Under 30, and 20 Under 20, which spotlight young Arab Americans in all fields and professions.Only self-nominating applicants will be accepted:About the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation (AAF) ( www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a nonprofit (501 (c) (3)) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote Arab heritage, educate Americans about Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans together and with diverse organizations across the U.S.

