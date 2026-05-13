Arab America Foundation Announces 30 Under 30 Awardees-Class of 2026

30 Under 30 Logo Arab America Foundation Logo

Young Professionals are Making an Impact while Proudly Embracing their Arab Heritage.

Our 30 Under 30 awardees represent the promise, talent, and resilience of a new generation of Arab American leaders.” — Warren David, President, Arab America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the awardees of the 30 Under 30 initiative . Thirty Arab Americans from throughout the U.S. were announced. Judges from different states reviewed the applications anonymously, without identifying names or ethnicity.Our 2026 awardees are: Rewan Abdelwahab, Noura Abou Hamze, Nadeen Abusada, Sophia Agag, Majd Al-Marrawi, Yzen Al-Marrawi, Zaid Al-Shoha, Omar Aljebrin, Hend Alkarzon, Sarah Asali, Yousef Bazzi, Layla Dhabaan, Reem Eldabagh, Moutaz Elias, Yasmine Elkharssa, Ibrahim Emara, Phebe Fahmy, Amir Farhat, Bayan Galal, Abdullah Ghali, Jude Hammoud, Aya Hamza, George Harb, Gabriel Khoury, Majid Matariyeh, Jumana Meri, Alexander Restum, Sedra Shahin, Nesreen Shahrour, and Mai Zaru.30 Under 30 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights professionals (20-30 years old) who have achieved spectacular success. The program spotlights professionals in all fields, including but not limited to education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business, entrepreneurship, engineering, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and media representatives.“Our 30 Under 30 awardees represent the promise, talent, and resilience of a new generation of Arab American leaders,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America. “From public service and medicine to entrepreneurship, education, the arts, and advocacy, these young professionals are making an impact while proudly embracing their Arab heritage.”The awardees are aged 30 or under, excel in their studies, actively work in their communities to help their peers, and demonstrate a commitment to their Arab heritage. The competition was open to all students who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent. All awardees have shown remarkable leadership in their academics and extracurricular activities. They have exemplified what it means to be an Arab American in an increasingly multinational world.The Arab America Foundation and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabelah Ghareeb and Elias T. Khalil, and for the prestigious panel of judges.The 30 Under 30 awardees for the class of 2026 will be honored at the Connect Empowerment Summit in the Fall at a date to be announced.The Arab America Foundation (AAF, www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a non-profit (501(c)(3)) educational and cultural organization. The mission of the AAF is to Promote the Arab heritage and empower Arab Americans; Educate Americans about Arab identity and culture, and to Connect Arab Americans to each other and to other communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.