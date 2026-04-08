Arab America Foundation Announces 40 Under 40-Class of 2026: Applicants Now Accepted

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40 Under 40 Celebrates Arab American Stories, Perseverance, and Rising Leadership

When we recognize these leaders, we’re not just honoring their success--we’re reminding our entire community, especially our youth, that they belong, that they matter, and have a bright future ahead.” — Warren David, President, Arab America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arab America Foundation announced today that the registration period is now open for 40 Under 40--Class of 2026.Applications are now being accepted through Monday, May 11, 2026, at 12:00 Midnight EDT.40 Under 40 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab Americans in all fields, including but not limited to business/professions, education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and the media.“Our 40 Under 40 program is really about celebrating our people—their journeys, their hard work, and everything they’ve overcome to get where they are,” said Warren David, Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation and President of Arab America. “When we recognize these young leaders, we’re not just honoring their success—we’re reminding our entire community, especially our youth, that they belong, that they matter, and that they have a bright future ahead.”All candidates should be between 30 and 40 years old at the time of entry, excel in their respective fields, and be engaged in promoting their heritage and culture to empower their communities and make a difference. The competition is open to all professionals who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent. Entrants will complete an online application about their background and achievements. A judging review panel will determine the finalists.In addition to 40 Under 40, The Arab America Foundation has already announced the Class of 2026 awardees for 20 Under 20, and the Class of 2026 awardees for 30 Under 30 will be announced soon.The Arab America Foundation and its board members are grateful for the leadership of the initiative's coordinators, Nabeleh Ghareeb and Elias J. Khalil, as well as the prestigious panel of judges.Only self-nominating applicants will be accepted.About the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation (AAF, www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a nonprofit (501 (c) (3)) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote Arab heritage, educate Americans about Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans, both among themselves and with diverse organizations across the U.S.

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