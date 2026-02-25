MPD Arrests Suspect in 14th Street Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Northwest
On Sunday, December 7, 2025, at approximately 5:45 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun, shot the victim, and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation prior to the shooting offense.
On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Anfernee Brown, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
CCN: 25184452
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.