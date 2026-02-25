MPD Arrests Suspect in 14th Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Northwest

On Sunday, December 7, 2025, at approximately 5:45 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun, shot the victim, and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation prior to the shooting offense.

On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Anfernee Brown, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25184452

