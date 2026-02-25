Attorney General Hanaway Successfully Defends Third-Time Child Sex Offender Conviction

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her office secured a judgment denying post-conviction relief for Terence Higgins, a third-time convicted child sex offender.

“Protecting our communities, especially children, is not negotiable. That is why I am proud that our team has ensured this sex offender remains where he belongs, behind bars,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We will always fight hard to hold the most dangerous and reprehensible offenders accountable.”

Higgins, of Ralls County, was previously convicted in the State of Delaware of Unlawful Sexual Contact with a Minor in 1999 and Rape in the Fourth Degree involving a victim under the age of 16 in 2004.

On August 27, 2024, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office obtained convictions against Higgins on thirteen counts of child sexual abuse-related offenses. He was sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with eligibility for parole after serving twenty-nine years.

On December 9, 2024, Higgins filed a Motion to Vacate, Set Aside, or Correct the Judgment or Sentence, alleging ineffective assistance of counsel. Following an evidentiary hearing, the Honorable John Jackson of the Ralls County Circuit Court denied the motion on February 13, 2026, upholding Higgins’ convictions on all thirteen counts of child sexual abuse.

Assistant Attorneys General Corie Geary-Atkins and Jennifer Coffin prosecuted the underlying criminal case and represented the State in the post-conviction proceedings, with assistance from Victim Advocate Melissa Koetting.

