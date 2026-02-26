Truss Opens Entity in Armenia to Expand Global Hiring Capabilities

Truss bi-annual team retreats provide remote teams and candidates with the opportunity to bond as a team and enjoy time away from the office.

Expansion strengthens Truss’s ability to support U.S. companies hiring senior talent across emerging markets.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truss, an AI-powered platform that helps high-growth companies hire exceptional talent in emerging markets faster and with less friction, announced today it has officially opened an entity in Armenia. This expansion strengthens Truss’s ability to support clients hiring senior-level professionals across the region while maintaining speed, compliance, and operational confidence.This expansion has been a strategic move in the making. Armenia is a rapidly growing talent hub with a strong work ethic and an impressive depth of senior-level professionals, especially in technical and specialized roles. With its location bridging European and Eastern markets, Armenia also provides an ideal foundation for supporting global operations.With this new entity, Truss is positioned to further support U.S. companies looking to hire Armenian professionals through streamlined onboarding, compliant local employment infrastructure, and region-specific support—making global hiring simpler and more accessible.Companies interested in hiring in Armenia can learn more at hiretruss.com , by calling 800-274-3864, or by emailing Founder and Managing Partner Julia Collins at julie@hiretruss.com.

