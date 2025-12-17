TransPlus Launches AI Voice Agent to Deliver Instant Support for Logistics

TransPlus enhances customer support with innovative AI Voice Agent feature.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransPlus, a leader in Transportation Management Software (TMS), has announced the immediate availability of its new AI Voice Agent support feature. This innovative tool is designed to provide users of the Fleet Manager and Logistics Manager platforms with instant answers to their questions, eliminating hold times and ensuring that support is available when it is needed most.“Delivering real, measurable value through AI has been a core focus for TransPlus, and our AI Voice Agent is a natural next step on that journey,” said Jake McGuire, CEO of TransPlus. “By extending intelligent, always-available support to our customers, we’re continuing to invest in practical AI initiatives that simplify operations and help our customers work more efficiently and effectively.”The AI Voice Agent is accessible through the main TransPlus telephone support line and provides an additional layer of support during peak times or after main business hours. If human support agents are unavailable, callers will have the option to speak directly to the AI Voice Agent. The system communicates in natural English and pulls accurate answers directly from the extensive TransPlus Knowledge Base. In the event that the AI Voice Agent is unable to answer customer questions, customers can create a support case by leaving a simple voicemail message.This AI-powered feature is engineered to handle inquiries that primarily target software functionality, how-to questions, and general use scenarios. It provides a more comprehensive customer experience for users who prefer verbal answers to their questions rather than typing into the chatbot. This helps ensure customers receive the same high-quality assistance they expect from members of the TransPlus customer support team.Key benefits of the TransPlus AI Voice Agent include:- Zero Hold Times: The AI Voice Agent picks up immediately to ensure users never have to wait on hold to get answers.- 24/7 Availability: Users can call anytime, from anywhere and receive convenient assistance when regular support lines may be unavailable.- Easy Support Escalation: If the AI Voice Agent is unable to answer a specific question, it automatically provides the opportunity to create a support case via a voicemail.- Natural Support: The AI Voice Agent speaks in natural English, offering a conversational experience that mimics human support.This launch of AI Voice Agent represents another milestone in TransPlus’ mission to simplify complex logistics operations with innovative technology. When the AI Voice Agent is implemented by users of Fleet and Logistics Manager platforms as an alternative to traditional support, it expands the AI capabilities of TransPlus to help modern fleets and freight brokers easily scale operations with confidence.Since 1995, TransPlus has provided trucking and logistics companies across Canada and the United States with innovative solutions to achieve greater operational efficiency, maintain compliance, and gain enhanced visibility with its comprehensive TMS platform. The integration of user-friendly software with premium features like its native AI Assistant and the AI Voice Agent, has helped TransPlus achieve its primary goal — to simplify and streamline complex logistics operations for trucking and freight companies.To learn more about TransPlus and its support capabilities, visit www.transplus.io or contact sales@transplus.io.

