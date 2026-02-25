STAND UP FOR SCIENCE STATEMENT ON THE STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Stand Up for Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up for Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up for Science, a 501(c)4 [EIN: 33-4154429] and 501(c)3 [EIN: 39-3280458] non-profit organization.

Statement highlights that science was not mentioned in the address and points to the broad impact of science policy.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand Up for Science issued the following statement today in response to last night’s State of the Union address:“Last night marked the longest State of the Union speech in history. What stood out most was what was missing: any mention of science. Science is not a niche concern. Approximately 34 percent of the U.S. workforce is in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine, representing roughly 18 percent of eligible voters, and every American is affected by cuts and policy changes that weaken science and public health. The decision to avoid the issue reflects a political reality: attacks on science are unpopular and increasingly a liability heading into the midterms.”Stand Up for Science will continue to elevate the consequences of cuts to research and public health infrastructure, and will mobilize scientists, health professionals, and supporters nationwide to make science and public health central issues in the 2026 midterm elections.The statement can be attributed to Stand Up for Science Founder and CEO, Colette Delawalla.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to executive orders dismantling federal science agencies and undermining the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up For Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent.Learn more at www.standupforscience.net

