STAND UP FOR SCIENCE TO HOLD 'RALLY TO TAKE BACK SCIENCE' TOMORROWE IN 48 LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE

A Nationwide Day of Action to Save Science, Protect Health, and Defend Democracy.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomorrow, one year after the movement-defining Stand Up For Science protests, organizers will return to the streets in Washington, D.C. and across the country to demand scientific integrity, strong public health protections, and democratic accountability.With 48 rally locations nationwide, the Rally to Take Back Science will bring together scientists, health professionals, students, and community advocates to call for an end to political interference in America’s scientific enterprise, and for decision-making grounded in evidence and the public interest. Speakers will include members of Congress, members of state legislatures, Nobel laureates, and leaders in science and health.What: Rally to Take Back ScienceWho: Stand Up for ScienceWhen: Saturday, March 7th 2026 (consult our website for local start times)Where: Washington, DC; Sedona, AZ; Cardiff, CA; Dublin, CA; Elk Grove, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Mountain View, CA; San Francisco, CA; Vacaville, CA; Denver, CO; Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Atlanta, GA; Atlanta - Toco Hills, GA; Chicago, IL; St Charles, IL; Wichita, KS; Belfast, ME; Machias, ME; Chevy Chase, MD; Prince Frederick, MD; Silver Spring, MD; Boston, MA; Falmouth, MA; Natick, MA; Needham, MA; Wellesley, MA; Lansing, MI; Niles, MI; Chaska, MN; Missoula, MT; Research Triangle Park, NC; Albuquerque, NM; Albany, NY; Buffalo, NY; Cornwall, NY; New York City, NY; Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Oklahoma City, OK; Toledo, OH; Port Orford, OR; Portland, OR; Philadelphia, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Nashville, TN; Knoxville, TN; Logan, UT; Richmond, VA; Colchester, VT; Williston, VT; Seattle, WA; Yakima, WA; Madison, WI.Stand Up for Science will also host a Virtual Rally to Take Back Science , featuring speakers addressing a range of issues related to ongoing attacks on the rights of people with disabilities, followed by a livestream of the Washington, D.C. Rally to Take Back Science. The virtual program and D.C. livestream will include ASL interpretation, and Zoom captions will be enabled. For more information and to register, visit our website. website.Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science Colette Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.Miriam BassiStand Up for Sciencemedia@standupforscience.net###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to executive orders dismantling federal science agencies and undermining the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up For Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent.Learn more at www.standupforscience.net

