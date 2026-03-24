STAND UP FOR SCIENCE TO HOST OFFICIAL NO KINGS ACCESSIBLE RALLY on March 28th

Stand Up for Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up for Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2026 Stand Up For Science, a 501(c)4 [EIN: 33-4154429] and 501(c)3 [EIN: 39-3280458] non-profit organization.

The fight is for everyone, everywhere.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand Up for Science will host the official No Kings Accessible Rally, a virtual event created to ensure that everyone has a way to show up and participate in the movement to defend our democracy. Built around accessibility, the rally offers people across the country a meaningful way to join the day of action, regardless of location, disability, health status, caregiving responsibilities, or other barriers to in-person attendance.The No Kings Accessible Rally is part of the nationwide No Kings day of peaceful protest. The event will bring together speakers and participants from across health and rights communities—including advocates, activists, medical professionals, patients, and researchers—to speak about health, democracy, and access: access to care, access to science, and access to full participation in public life.What: No Kings Accessible RallyWho: Stand Up for ScienceWhen: Saturday, March 28th 2026 1:30pm EDT/12:30pm CentralWhere: VirtualNotes:– ASL interpreting and live captioning will be provided.– Details on speakers on our website– The virtual live event will be followed by a live stream of the national flagship event from the Twin Cities (MN).Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science Colette Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.Miriam BassiStand Up for Sciencemedia@standupforscience.net###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to executive orders dismantling federal science agencies and undermining the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up For Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent.Learn more at www.standupforscience.net

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