CHASE High Team Wins 2026 NC Jr. Chef Competition

While five high school finalist teams competed in the annual North Carolina Jr. Chef cook-off this month to create unique school lunch entrée recipes, the “Gold Standard” team from CHASE High School (Rutherford County Schools) won first place in the 2026 NC Jr. Chef Competition. Their “Egg Roll in a Bowl” recipe won top honors in the competition and a silver medal.

The CHASE High team worked to create a recipe that takes the best parts of an egg roll, savory chicken, crisp veggies and tangy sauce and serves it up in a nutritious way. Packed with protein and whole grains, this dish is lighter, fresher and just as flavorful. The recipe featured North Carolina cabbage, onions and peppers along with USDA Foods chicken and long grain brown rice. The team also showed off their knife and presentation skills by pairing with a North Carolina apple cut into a swan.

The “Tastebud Trailblazers” team from Erwin High School (Buncombe County Schools) won second place and a silver medal for their sweet and spicy vegetarian “Sweet Spudilla,” a warm, golden-grilled whole-grain quesadilla filled with creamy sweet potatoes, seasoned black beans and a bold blend of cheeses paired with a kale and apple salad.

The “Food Benders” from Martin County High School (Martin County Schools) won third place and a silver medal with their “Gator Island Bowl,” a flavorful curry chicken featuring island spices, served on a warm rice medley. Fourth place went to the “Whisk Takers” from South Lenoir High (Lenoir County Schools) for their comfort food classic “Cheesy Chicken Waffle Bowl” paired with sauteed collards, and the “Blazin’ Bulldogs” from Thomasville Senior High School (Thomasville City Schools) took fifth place for their creative, flavorful “Jerk Chicken with Mofongo.

All teams showcased their knowledge and skills in the culinary competition. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green offered his congratulations to all teams.

“I want to commend all of the students who participated in the 2026 NC Jr. Chef Competition,” Green said. “This competition provides exposure to future career options and showcases students’ critical thinking, creativity and collaboration skills, as well as technical skills learned in the classroom.”

The high school students were challenged to work with their teachers and school nutrition administrators to develop a creative recipe for a school lunch entrée that met a list of requirements: compliant with school nutrition program standards, included at least two

North Carolina-grown products and one USDA Foods item, replicable by school nutrition programs and appealing to students. For the competition, all finalist teams submitted an application to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) with their recipe, recipe photo, nutrient and cost analysis, a work plan for preparing the entree within 90-minutes and a video of their team preparing and plating their creation. The Jr. Chefs also participated in a virtual interview to present their entree to a panel of evaluators. Teams were evaluated on their recipe development, use of locally grown ingredients, culinary and food safety skills, organization, knowledge of nutrition and farm to school, teamwork and public presentation. “In working with their local school nutrition programs, students learn about and appreciate all that goes on behind the scenes to create recipes for school meals that not only meet required nutrition guidelines, but also appeal to students,” NCDPI’s Senior Director for School Nutrition said Rachel Findley. “In addition, they learn about farm to school and how schools and farms can work together to provide agriculture and nutrition education and incorporate locally grown foods in school meals.”

NC Jr. Chef finalist teams were recognized in a virtual awards ceremony. The students received their own NC Jr. Chef coats and hats. Students also received certificates and medals based on team scores. First, second and third-place teams receive plaques to display in their schools, and the first-place team has the honor of hosting the competition trophy until the next cook-off. Sullivan University in Kentucky will offer scholarships to the members of the top three teams. The first place NC Jr. Chef team will also advance to compete at the regional level in the Southeast Jr. Chef Competition at Jefferson State Community College in Alabama in April.

The Junior Chef Competition was created to inspire the next generation of culinary professionals, stimulate interest in locally produced agricultural products, increase participation in School Nutrition Programs, provide nutrition education and encourage healthy eating habits. The NC Jr. Chef Competition was planned by the Offices of School Nutrition and Career and Technical Education at the Department of Public Instruction in partnership with the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services’ Farm to School Program, Farm to School Coalition of North Carolina and the School Nutrition Association of North Carolina. Additional information about the NC Jr. Chef Competition is available online. More information regarding School Nutrition Programs in North Carolina can be found on the Office of School Nutrition website.

