Wake County Principal Named 2026 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year

Dr. Mariah Walker, principal of Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy (WYWLA), is the 2026 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year. The announcement was made today at an awards luncheon honoring Walker and eight other regional finalists at the Umstead Hotel in Cary.

“Dr. Walker is the type of leader we need in North Carolina’s public schools,” North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green said. “Dr. Walker leads her staff and students by creating a culture of respect and authenticity to foster growth in every person who enters Wake Young Women’s Leadership Academy. I’m looking forward to working with Dr. Walker to uplift the good happening across North Carolina’s public schools.”

With experience at nearly every grade level throughout the past two decades, Walker began her principalship at Hillburn PreK-8 Academy before her current role at WYWLA, serving young women grades 6-13 within the Wake County Public School System. Under her leadership at WYWLA, students have achieved a 100 percent graduation rate each of the past four years and exceeded growth the past two years.

“A mentor, advocate, and thought leader, [Dr. Walker] fosters collaboration among school leaders and walks alongside them as they grow in their practice,” Wake County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor shared in his recommendation. “Her broad experience gives her a grounded voice in shaping policy and strengthening systems that support both students and staff.”

Uniting her colleagues through transitional operations, Walker successfully moved WYWLA’s Early College program from Saint Augustine’s University to Wake Technical Community College and now to its current home at Shaw University. Walker builds community by inviting families to be part of the work of developing young women as leaders to extend beyond the walls of WYWLA.

“Wells Fargo is proud to support the North Carolina Principal of the Year program and to recognize school leaders like Dr. Mariah Walker, whose dedication is helping shape stronger futures for students, families and communities across our state,” said Juan Austin, senior vice president of Philanthropy and Community Impact for Wells Fargo. “Our longstanding commitment to North Carolina is rooted in creating opportunity, and we are honored to invest in programs that celebrate excellence in education and the leaders who make a lasting difference every day.”

A lifelong learner, Walker is a four-time NC State University graduate with a bachelor’s, two master’s and a doctorate degree. Walker holds various leadership roles within Wake County, including currently serving as the president of the Wake County Division of Principals and Assistant Principals.

Walker will spend the 2026-27 school year traveling the state as an ambassador for the profession, with financial support from Wells Fargo and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. She will receive a mobile device from Lenovo, an engraved award, a gift from the Carolina Hunger Initiative and a custom-made NC Principal of the Year signet ring from Jostens. She will also have the opportunity to participate in the Truist Leadership Institute and attend the International Society for Technology in Education conference.

“My leadership is centered around this truth, ‘How you make room at your table determines whether your guest wants to eat,’” Walker said. “At Wake Young Women’s Leadership Academy, we make room for every student by confronting inequity with courage, care and collective responsibility.”

In addition, Walker will compete nationally for the honor of the National Association of Secondary School Principals Distinguished Principal of the Year.

Walker was recognized alongside eight additional regional Principal of the Year finalists. These school leaders were also recognized today:

Northeast: Kelly E. Flora, Nags Head Elementary School (Dare County Schools)

Southeast: Dr. Marlow Artis, Craven Early College High School (Craven County Schools)

Sandhills: Dr. Latreicia Allen, John Griffin Middle School (Cumberland County Schools)

Piedmont-Triad: Dr. Darrell A. Harris, Jr., Eastern Guilford High School (Guilford County Schools)

Southwest: LaTresha Wilson, Tuckaseegee Elementary School (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)

Northwest: Dustin Farmer, Ashe County High School (Ashe County Schools)

Western: Jennifer McBrayer, CHASE Middle School (Rutherford County Schools)

Charter: Deborah Brown, The Exploris School (Raleigh, NC)

North Carolina has recognized outstanding principals through its Principal of the Year program since the 1980s, helping promote the profession through advocacy and support while recognizing principals who are implementing best practices in schools across North Carolina.

Please visit the North Carolina Principal of the Year website to learn more about this recognition program.