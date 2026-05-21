Notice is hereby given that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is submitting a Tydings Waiver with respect to Fiscal Years (FY) 2021, 2022, and 2023 funds for Title IV, Part B, of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA) 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) Grant. The state wishes to extend the period of availability of FY 2021 Title IV, Part B, funds until September 30, 2026; FY 2022 Title IV, Part B funds until September 30, 2027; and FY 2023 Title IV, Part B funds until September 30, 2028.

Extending the period of availability will allow the state agency to carry out activities and offer additional support to 21st CCLC sites so they will be able to continue or expand strategies in their approved program plans.

Interested persons may submit written comments by June 20, 2026 by clicking on the link below. Public Comment on Proposed Tydings Waiver for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant

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