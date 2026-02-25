Matter Storage Bags NOW Certified Home Compostable

Matter products are available at major retailers and direct channels, including Target, Walmart, Publix, Amazon, and MakeItMatter.com.

Home-certified line-up keeps conventional plastics out of homes, landfills and oceans

Home compostability makes sustainable choices practical for everyday life.” — Tim Busby, CEO and Founder of Matter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matter , a leader in certified compostable single-use products, announced that their Storage Bags are NOW certified home compostable. This milestone joins a growing suite of Matter products that are certified for home and industrial composting, giving consumers practical, low-waste options for everyday food storage and prep.All Matter products are certified compostable; some are certified for home composting while others are designed for commercial/industrial composting (a service now available in many cities across the country). Where home composting isn’t accepted, consumers can use municipal or commercial composting programs to ensure Matter items break down properly.Matter Storage Bags are available in snack, sandwich, quart and gallon sizes and can be purchased separately or in a convenient variety pack containing all sizes in an organized box.In addition to snack, sandwich and storage bags, Matter’s home-compostable lineup includes storage containers, trash bags, plates, and bowls. Each independently tested and certified for home composting where indicated.“Home compostability makes sustainable choices practical for everyday life,” said Tim Busby, CEO and Founder of Matter. “We engineered these products to perform like conventional storage solutions—durable, freezer-safe, resealable, and puncture-resistant, while offering a responsible end-of-life option through home compostability.”Conventional plastic storage bags are typically made from fossil-fuel–derived polymers that can persist in the environment. Matter’s plant-based formulations are designed to biodegrade under appropriate composting conditions, offering an alternative that supports more sustainable disposal.Quality and durability are central to Matter’s design: products are engineered for everyday use with secure zip closures, freezer and refrigerator performance, organized packaging, and puncture resistance so consumers don’t compromise function when choosing a lower-impact alternative. Independent testing supports both performance claims and compostability credentials, reflecting Matter’s commitment to transparency and science-backed solutions.Matter products are available at major retailers and direct channels, including Target, Walmart, Publix, Amazon, and MakeItMatter.com. To help consumers compost with confidence, Matter offers a “ Composting 101 ” guide on its website and regularly publishes educational blogs that make composting easy, approachable, and practical for households of all experience levels.About Matter:Matter reduces dependence on fossil fuel–based plastics by creating certified compostable single-use products made from plants. From snack and sandwich bags to storage solutions, containers, trash bags, plates, and bowls, every product is independently tested to break down under appropriate composting conditions; some products are home compostable and others are formulated for commercial/industrial composting. Learn more at www.makeitmatter.com and follow @mattercompostable

