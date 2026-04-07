Real Housewives of Orange County Alum Peggy Tanous Drives Strong Engagement With Birthday Giveaway

This birthday activation not only marked a personal milestone but also highlighted Tanous’ continued influence across lifestyle, wellness and digital media — powered by strategic brand collaborations and meaningful audience engagement.

High-performing campaign builds momentum as she gears up for upcoming Mother’s Day activation

This year, I wanted to celebrate in a way that included the incredible community that’s supported me along my journey.” — Entrepreneur, television personality and lifestyle influencer Peggy Tanous

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, television personality and lifestyle influencer Peggy Tanous , best known as an alumna of The Real Housewives of Orange County, celebrated her birthday by giving back to her loyal community with a curated Instagram giveaway that generated strong audience engagement.The activation was spearheaded by CapAquarius Media and Swag & Sponsors, led by two-time Emmy Award-winning producer Monique Lore Stinson, who curated an elevated lineup of partner brands and experiences for the celebration.Featured giveaway partners included Pura Soda; authors Michael Bedenbaugh (Reviving Our Republic) and Tracy Doyle (Life Storms); mother-daughter beauty brand Wisegirl Cosmetics, owned by Julena Johnson; an exclusive charter experience from Port and Proper; a custom blanket and tote set from Bold & Zeal; and cutting-edge skincare brand Cutocin — the “glow-up” formula inspired by oxytocin.The giveaway launched March 30, 2026, via Tanous’ Instagram, where she connected with a community of more than 275,000 followers. The announcement video garnered more than 25,000 views and more than 4,600 likes, reflecting strong engagement and audience excitement around the activation.“This year, I wanted to celebrate in a way that included the incredible community that’s supported me along my journey,” said Tanous. “This giveaway was a small way of saying thank you and sharing some of the things I truly love.”The winner was announced March 31, 2026, via Instagram.Following the success of the birthday giveaway, Tanous announced plans to launch a special Mother’s Day giveaway in May, continuing her momentum of high-engagement digital activations and brand collaborations designed to celebrate her audience.This birthday activation not only marked a personal milestone but also highlighted Tanous’ continued influence across lifestyle, wellness and digital media — powered by strategic brand collaborations and meaningful audience engagement.About Peggy TanousPeggy Tanous is a television personality, entrepreneur and digital influencer, widely recognized as an alumna of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She has built a loyal following through authentic storytelling, business ventures and lifestyle content, with more than 275,000 followers on Instagram.

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