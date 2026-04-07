New Astro Sneaker Highlights Mykos’ Focus on Innovation in Travel-Ready Design

Building on decades of expertise, Mykos continues to innovate across its range of sneakers, boots, sandals, and slippers, creating footwear that seamlessly blends performance with on-trend aesthetics.

Travel-centric footwear brand continues its evolution with innovation, comfort, and style at the forefront

Today’s consumer is constantly on the move, and Astro was designed to meet them wherever their journey takes them, from travel days to everyday life.” — Jerry Breig, COO of Mykos

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mykos , the trusted name in travel-centric footwear, proudly announces the launch of the Astro, an all-new travel shoe designed to deliver unmatched comfort, versatility, and modern style for life on the move.Formerly known as the 30-year-old legacy footwear brand LâMO, Mykos has undergone a thoughtful evolution, redefining itself as a more elevated, travel-focused brand rooted in advanced comfort technologies and contemporary design. Building on decades of expertise, Mykos continues to innovate across its range of sneakers, boots, sandals, and slippers, creating footwear that seamlessly blends performance with on-trend aesthetics.The Astro represents the next step in that journey.Designed for travelers, commuters, and everyday explorers alike, the Astro Easy-On, Easy Entry Slip-On Sneaker is a lightweight essential built for all-day wear. Its sleek, minimalist silhouette pairs effortlessly with any outfit, while its thoughtful construction ensures every step feels as good as it looks.The shoe features a knit and suede upper, breathable mesh lining and a removable Ortholite foam insole. It also incorporates water- and stain-resistant treatment and a rubber outsole for traction.Whether navigating airports, exploring new cities, or simply moving through daily routines, the Astro is engineered to support every adventure with ease.“With the Astro, we set out to create a true travel shoe that delivers effortless comfort without sacrificing style,” said Jerry Breig, COO of Mykos. “Today’s consumer is constantly on the move, and Astro was designed to meet them wherever their journey takes them, from travel days to everyday life.”Mykos has earned widespread recognition from top-tier media outlets including Cosmopolitan, Travel + Leisure, GQ, Footwear Plus, SheKnows, Business Insider, Vacationer Magazine, Gearadical, Yahoo! and more. Its popular Winona sneaker was recently named “Best Travel Sneaker” by the award-winning editorial team at Everyday Health, further solidifying the brand’s reputation for excellence.In addition to product innovation, Mykos continues to elevate the customer experience through cutting-edge digital tools like its proprietary Wandercast feature, which recommends ideal footwear based on travel destination and dates, making packing smarter and more personalized than ever. Expanding on this innovation, Mykos recently introduced Seatmate , a playful AI-powered tool on its website that connects personal travel preferences with style. Whether you’re a window, middle, or aisle seat traveler, Seatmate reveals what your choice says about you and matches you with Mykos styles that move the same way you do. Together, these tools underscore the brand’s commitment to continuously finding new, engaging ways to enhance the shopping experience for today’s consumer.Beyond footwear, Mykos is proud to partner with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, supporting foster children across the country and reinforcing the brand’s commitment to making a meaningful impact.About MykosMykos is a travel-centric footwear brand dedicated to blending modern design with advanced comfort technologies. With a legacy rooted in craftsmanship and innovation, Mykos creates versatile footwear for every journey, ensuring every step is effortless, stylish, and ready for adventure.

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