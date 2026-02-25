New American Express Global Headquarters

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that American Express will build a new state-of-the-art global headquarters at 2 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, marking the completion of the final commercial office building at the World Trade Center campus. Spanning nearly two million square feet across 55 floors, the new American Express building will be developed by Silverstein Properties on land owned by the Port Authority under a long-term ground lease. Foster + Partners is the design architect for the project. American Express will be the sole occupant of the new building, which is expected to be completed in 2031.

“The evidence keeps building: There is no better state than New York to do business. From flagship corporations to small businesses, we are seeing employers plant their flag in our state for generations to come,” Governor Hochul said. “Building 2 World Trade Center will bring another iconic skyscraper to Lower Manhattan, create thousands of good-paying union jobs and provide billions in economic benefits to New Yorkers. Thank you to American Express for doubling down on your commitment to New York and to partners at the Port Authority for getting this deal done.”

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani said, “The completion of the final commercial tower at the World Trade Center is more than an investment — it’s a testament to the power of union labor and the dignity of work. This project represents thousands of good, union jobs that sustain families and strengthen our communities. When we invest in New York, we must ensure that investment flows to working people — to the carpenters, electricians, and laborers who quite literally build this city. That’s how we grow our skyline and our economy at the same time: by putting working New Yorkers first.”

American Express CEO Stephen J. Squeri said, “This is an investment in our company’s future, our colleagues, and the Lower Manhattan community, reaffirming our deep commitment to the neighborhood we’ve called home for nearly two centuries. Our new headquarters will be more than just a building – it will be a place for our colleagues to feel energized, inspired, and proud – a home for innovation, interaction, and growth. We’re excited to work with our partners and local leaders to shape this exciting new era for American Express and Lower Manhattan.”

Located at 200 Greenwich Street, the project represents a major milestone in the continued buildout of the 16-acre World Trade Center campus and reinforces Lower Manhattan as a hub for commerce, tourism, transit, culture, and community. With construction anticipated to begin in the spring of 2026, the development is expected to create over 2,000 union construction jobs and 3,200 total jobs in New York City during the duration of the project, with an estimated contribution of approximately $5.9 billion to the City’s economy and $6.3 billion to the New York State economy overall.

The new headquarters will be custom designed to foster innovation, collaboration and well-being for colleagues, while reinforcing the company’s deep roots in New York City. Spanning nearly two million square feet across 55 floors, the building will have capacity to host up to 10,000 colleagues across flexible and modern workspaces designed to inspire collaboration and creativity. It will feature more than an acre of outdoor space with several greenery-filled terraces and gardens and sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline. Designed with advanced smart-building technology and fully-electric, energy-efficient systems, the project will pursue Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Kathryn Garcia said, “Building 2 World Trade Center marks a major step forward for Lower Manhattan and underscores the strength, vibrancy, and resurgence of the World Trade Center campus and New York. This investment advances a fully built-out office complex and reinforces its appeal to iconic global businesses and the workforce that powers them. It adds to the momentum of a site that supports work, transit, culture, tourism, and community on a daily basis.”

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Chairman Kevin O’Toole said, “Moving forward with the final commercial office building at the World Trade Center marks an important milestone for this campus and for the region. 2 World Trade Center strengthens one of the country’s most significant centers of commerce and transportation and reflects the sustained focus required to advance projects of this scale.”

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Vice Chairman Jeffrey Lynford said, “Projects of this scale materially strengthen the long-term performance of the World Trade Center campus and the Port Authority’s overall portfolio. Sustained commercial activity on the campus supports reliable revenue that we invest in the transportation network our region relies on every day. I’m grateful to the Port Authority team and our partners for their hard work in getting this agreement across the finish line.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York is the premier hub for global commerce and corporate headquarters, and today’s announcement reinforces why the world’s leading companies continue to choose our state to grow. Empire State Development has long championed the vision that created today’s World Trade Center and applauds American Express and the Port Authority for their partnership to build AMEX’s global headquarters on the complex’s final commercial site — an unmistakable endorsement of Lower Manhattan’s strength and New York’s resilience.”

Silverstein Properties CEO Lisa Silverstein said, “American Express’ investment to build its new headquarters in this landmark location is a powerful statement about the future of Lower Manhattan. I can’t imagine a better partner to complete the World Trade Center campus than American Express, an iconic institution embodying the strength, resilience, and global significance of the project.”

Foster + Partners Founder and Executive Chairman Norman Foster said, “The design of the American Express building is rooted in sustainability and well-being, to create a state-of-the-art environment that supports the company’s vision for the future. A network of landscaped terraces and gardens provides generous outdoor spaces and contact with nature in the pursuit of a healthier and more desirable working lifestyle.”

American Express moved to its current headquarters at 200 Vesey Street in 1986. American Express expects to begin welcoming colleagues to the new building in 2031. The company will retain its current headquarters at 200 Vesey Street until the completion of the project.