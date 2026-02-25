SASSA welcomes arrest of suspects in fraud case

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA/the Agency) in Gauteng welcomes the arrests of four suspects, including two current officials and one former official, in connection with alleged fraud amounting to approximately R4.9 million.

The arrests were made on Tuesday 24 February 2026, by the South African Police Service (SAPS) Provincial Investigating Unit following an extensive investigation into allegations relating to the unlawful processing and approval of social grants, in contravention of Section 21 of the Social Assistance Act and Regulation 10 of the Social Assistance Act 13 of 2004.

One suspect was apprehended at a workshop in Heidelberg while the remaining three - two SASSA officials and one former official - were arrested in Soshanguve. They are scheduled to appear in the Soshanguve Magistrates Court today, 25 February 2026.

These arrests are the result of a coordinated investigation involving the Agency’s Fraud and Compliance Unit, working in close collaboration with law enforcement authorities.

SASSA Acting Regional Executive Manager in Gauteng, Mr. Godfrey Mohlamonyane, has welcomed the arrests and reaffirmed the Agency’s unwavering stance against fraud and corruption.

“We welcome these arrests and commend the SAPS Provincial Investigating Unit, together with our internal Fraud and Compliance teams, for their decisive and coordinated action. SASSA maintains a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption. Any official who abuses their position to defraud the Agency not only undermines public trust but also deprives deserving beneficiaries of critical social assistance. Such conduct will be met with the full might of the law, including criminal prosecution and internal disciplinary processes,” he said.

Mr. Mohlamonyane further emphasised that safeguarding public funds remains a top priority for the Agency and expressed hope that the arrests will serve as a strong deterrent to others who may contemplate similar misconduct. “SASSA will not hesitate to act against anyone who seeks to manipulate the social assistance system for personal gain. Protecting the integrity of the social grant system and ensuring that assistance reaches the rightful beneficiaries is non-negotiable,” he added.

SASSA remains steadfast in strengthening internal controls, enhancing monitoring mechanisms, and intensifying consequence management to root out fraud and protect the integrity of the social assistance system.

The Agency encourages members of the public and employees to report any suspected fraudulent activities to their nearest SASSA office or directly to law enforcement authorities. Whistleblowers may also report wrongdoing anonymously.

