Goodera and Benevity API Integration Goes Live, Enabling Faster, Scalable Corporate Volunteering

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodera , the global leader in corporate volunteering, and Benevity , the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced that the Goodera+Benevity API integration is now live, delivering a more connected experience for companies running employee volunteering programs at scale.The integration builds on the partnership first announced at Goodera’s Global Volunteering Summit 2025 and is designed to reduce the operational “admin tax” that often sits on CSR teams and Volunteer Champions, the employees who lead volunteering initiatives across offices, regions, and teams.As corporate volunteering programs expand, companies face growing complexity in organizing events, tracking participation, and reporting impact across the globe. Champions spend an average of 30 hours per event on coordination tasks such as nonprofit selection, supplies procurement, platform event page creation, attendance reconciliation, and back-and-forth logistics – time that could otherwise be spent driving engagement and strengthening community outcomes.The integration introduces Automated Event Creation and Exchange of Event Registrations, enabling Champions to manage Goodera-powered volunteer events directly within the Benevity platform while automatically syncing volunteer registration data across platforms. Early implementations show hours of administrative effort saved per event, faster event launch timelines, and more accurate tracking of event registrations through automated synchronization. Together, these capabilities deliver a streamlined volunteering experience within the Benevity platform for joint Goodera and Benevity clients, minimizing duplicate work while improving reporting accuracy, volunteer communication, and program efficiency.This integration will benefit a shared base of 100+ global enterprise clients, including many Fortune 500 companies that rely on both Goodera and Benevity to run large-scale global volunteering initiatives.“Scaling volunteering should not mean scaling administrative effort,” said Abhishek Humbad, Founder & CEO of Goodera. “With this integration, we’re removing the admin tax that slows programs down, helping Champions launch events faster, capture participation data automatically, and focus their energy where it matters most: enabling employees to show up for communities. This is just the beginning as we expand our partnership across platform innovation, shared insights, and a stronger global volunteering community.”“Volunteering programs deserve infrastructure that keeps pace with their highest ambitions,” said Soraya Alexander, CEO of Benevity. “By connecting event creation, participation data, and reporting across our platforms, this integration gives program leaders clearer visibility, better measurement, and a significantly smoother experience for employees and CSR teams alike. This integration represents a commitment to supporting CSR leaders in helping turn employee passion into measurable impact on a global scale.”With the Goodera+Benevity integration live, companies benefit from synchronized workflows, stronger data accuracy, reduced administrative workload, and a smoother journey from event discovery to participation.

