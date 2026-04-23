Tanya Jeong Appointed as Vice President, Engagement Strategy at Goodera

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodera , the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee volunteering, is proud to announce the appointment of Tanya Jeong as Vice President, Engagement Strategy. Jeong joins Goodera to further scale the company’s mission of making volunteering seamless and impactful for enterprises worldwide.Jeong transitions to Goodera from a leading global biopharmaceutical company, where she built and scaled employee engagement programs around the world. During her tenure, she was instrumental in managing global volunteerism and employee giving campaigns, providing strategic counsel to executive leadership on CSR and equity initiatives. Her leadership in overseeing complex technology platforms for engagement and driving strategic partnerships makes them uniquely qualified to lead Goodera’s engagement strategy.“I am thrilled to join a team that is fundamentally redefining how companies and employees connect with their communities,” said Tanya Jeong. “Having spent my career at the intersection of corporate strategy and social impact, I look forward to helping Goodera’s global clients build cultures of purpose that are both measurable and deeply meaningful.”With over 15 years of strategic employee engagement experience, Jeong’s background includes experience within the insurance, manufacturing, and media strategy industries. She holds degrees from Northwestern University and the University of Michigan, and her background includes marketing, communications, media strategy, and nonprofit management.In her new role, Jeong will focus on developing high-level engagement frameworks that enable Fortune 500 companies to mobilize their workforces effectively, ensuring that corporate philanthropy remains a core driver of employee experience and global impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.