EasyDMARC Spotlights Email Security Deadline at Tech Show London

Lessons from the Front Line: How Organisations Defend Against Phishing, Spoofing & Brand Impersonation

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) set to retire its Mail Check service on March 31, 2026, EasyDMARC will highlight the urgency of deploying DMARC protection against domain spoofing and phishing at Cloud & Cyber Security Expo within Tech Show London from March 4th-5th 2026.

Email remains the most common entry point for cyberattacks, enabling fraud, ransomware incidents, and large-scale impersonation campaigns. Yet many organisations still operate without enforced DMARC policies, leaving their domains vulnerable to abuse by attackers.

EasyDMARC will demonstrate how organisations can move safely from monitoring to enforcement — a critical step in preventing unauthorised use of corporate domains without disrupting legitimate communications.

Courtney Austin, Vice President of Marketing at EasyDMARC, commented, “Email remains the primary entry point for cyberattacks, and EasyDMARC is uniquely positioned to help businesses defend against these threats with ease and efficiency. Email providers like Google, Microsoft, Yahoo and others are increasingly mandating DMARC so it has become essential not only for security but also for ensuring reliable email deliverability.

Attendees can meet EasyDMARC experts at Booth A260 for live demonstrations, implementation guidance, and one-to-one consultations tailored to enterprise, MSP, and public sector requirements.

The company will also participate in a conference session examining practical strategies for defending against email-based attacks and strengthening domain trust.

Chris White, Director of the South East Cyber Resilience Centre, will join EasyDMARC on stage during the conference programme to share public-sector perspectives on phishing, impersonation, and domain security. “Many cyber incidents still begin with a deceptive email. Organisations that do not implement robust authentication controls leave themselves exposed to preventable attacks,” said Chris White. “Standards such as DMARC provide a practical and effective way to reduce the success of impersonation and phishing campaigns.”

Why This Story Matters Now

1. The NCSC has emphasised stronger email authentication across UK organisations.

2. Email impersonation remains a primary vector for cybercrime.

3. Spoofed domains are widely used in financial fraud and supply-chain attacks.

4. DMARC enforcement significantly reduces the success rate of such attacks.

Speaking Session:

https://www.techshowlondon.co.uk/tech-show-london-2026-programme/tbc-session-3

About EasyDMARC:

EasyDMARC is an enterprise-grade platform that secures and optimizes email at global scale. The company delivers AI-driven DMARC analytics, automated SPF, DKIM, and DMARC management, and continuous sender reputation monitoring to protect critical domains and maximize deliverability. Built for large enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), EasyDMARC centralizes multi-domain control and access management with scalable, usage-based pricing. EasyDMARC secures more than 200,000 domains across 130 countries worldwide.

www.easydmarc.com

Media Opportunity:

Journalists attending Cloud & Cyber Security Expo London 2026 are invited to speak with Courtney Austin, Vice President of Marketing at EasyDMARC, for expert commentary, data breakdowns, and regional insights.

Media Contact:

Anush Yolyan — anush@easydmarc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.