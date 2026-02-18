nslookup.io Introduces Major Upgrade, Expanding Into Domain Monitoring and Intelligence

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nslookup.io, a widely used DNS lookup and domain diagnostic platform trusted by developers, MSPs, and security teams worldwide, today announced a major platform update, expanding beyond its core DNS lookup functionality into a broader domain monitoring and intelligence solution.

Known as a high-performance DNS lookup and domain analysis tool that helps developers and security teams quickly troubleshoot and validate domain configurations, nslookup.io now offers proactive monitoring capabilities designed to give IT managers greater visibility into the operational health and trust status of their domains.

The latest release introduces:

- Domain & Website Uptime Monitoring

- SSL Certificate Monitoring, including expiration alerts

- VMC (Verified Mark Certificate) Monitoring

- DNS Monitoring

The platform currently processes hundreds of thousands of lookups each month, serving as a trusted tool for domain troubleshooting and DNS validation. With this upgrade, nslookup.io transitions from a diagnostic utility to a continuous monitoring platform, helping teams detect issues before they escalate into downtime, security risks, or reputational damage.

As organisations increasingly rely on secure domain configurations, valid SSL certificates, and verified brand indicators such as BIMI and VMC, maintaining visibility across these components has become essential. Expired certificates, DNS misconfigurations, or unnoticed outages can disrupt operations and undermine trust.

The expanded capabilities aim to centralise monitoring and simplify domain oversight, allowing technical teams to manage critical domain signals from a single interface.

This release marks the first phase of a broader roadmap focused on strengthening domain intelligence and expanding monitoring features based on user feedback.

About nslookup.io

nslookup.io is a domain intelligence and DNS diagnostic platform used by developers, MSPs, and security professionals worldwide. Processing hundreds of thousands of queries monthly, the platform delivers reliable DNS insights and now offers proactive monitoring tools to support domain security, uptime, and trust management.

www.nslookup.io

Media Contact:

Media team at nslookup.io

hello@nslookup.io

