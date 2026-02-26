Global Outreach Organization, "Beyonders" Launched by Penta Security

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a leading cybersecurity company, has officially launched "Beyonders," an outreach organization of global technology ambassadors dedicated to international market expansion.

"Beyonders" is a core organization leading Penta Security's foray into the global market. The group analyzes local security requirements and proposes optimized strategies by aligning them with the company’s products. Through these activities, Penta Security aims to broaden its engagement with international customers and accelerate its market penetration.

In January, Penta Security conducted "Global Outreach Training" for the newly appointed "Beyonders." The program focused on strengthening on-site response capabilities by covering the core technologies of flagship products such as the data security platform D.AMO, the intelligent web application firewall WAPPLES, the authentication security platform iSIGN, and the cloud security SaaS Cloudbric.

The activities of "Beyonders" are centered around three core values: "Connect the World," "Lead Security," and "Accelerate Global Outreach." Guided by these principles, Penta Security plans to concentrate its resources on analyzing the needs of potential global customers and expanding its market footprint.

"The launch of our global outreach organization, "Beyonders," serves as a strategic catalyst to further strengthen our international market presence," said Taegyun Kim, CEO of Penta Security. "We will continue to build a foundation for sustainable growth across all our overseas business operations."

