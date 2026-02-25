Submit Release
Statistical Data on Anti-illegal Worker Operations In January 2026

MACAU, February 25 - Concerning the Public Security Police Force’s operations and the Labour Affairs Bureau’s operations as well as various joint operations against illegal workers in January 2026, the figures are set out below:

Locations inspected

402

Suspected illegal workers detected

79

The locations inspected included construction sites, private buildings, commercial and industrial establishments, etc.

