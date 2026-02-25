modONE Establishes 'The Engagement Layer' Category to Close the Safety Execution Gap

About

modONE is mission control for your safety program—an end-to-end, app-free platform that delivers safety engagement, training, and accountability directly to frontline employees. It adapts to your processes (not the other way around), supporting everything from simple programs to complex, multi-site operations. modONE trains employees from day one and keeps safety top-of-mind by delivering weekly micro-lessons, reminders, and best-practice content through text, email, and QR codes. The platform continuously measures engagement and audits whether employees are applying what they’ve been trained on, giving leaders real-time visibility into risk, accountability, and safety culture. The results are proven: customers see a 41% reduction in injury frequency and a 27% drop in expensive indemnity claims. modONE eliminates paperwork, reduces administrative burden, and helps companies act early on emerging risks—all while being inexpensive, easy to deploy, and delivering ROI from day one. With over a million safety engagements—and counting—modONE helps ensure more workers go home safe every day while driving down workers’ comp and operational costs. To see it in action, visit www.getmodone.com and start your free trial.

