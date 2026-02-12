modONE Expands SafetyBot Integration With Major Platform Update Focused on Content Creation, Relevance, and Engagement
New release improves how safety teams create and manage content, while increasing relevance for frontline workers across high-risk industriesFERNANDINA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- modONE®, an app-free safety engagement platform, today announced a major product release as part of its continued national expansion, driven by growing demand from employers, brokers, and carriers seeking simpler, more effective ways to engage frontline workers in safety. The update strengthens how teams create and manage safety content and introduces the first phase of deeper SafetyBot™ integration across the platform.
Across distributed operations, safety performance often breaks down between incidents, audits, or scheduled training events. modONE is designed to close that gap with timely, workday-friendly engagement delivered by text, email, and QR code, paired with participation and completion records leaders can use to reinforce execution and maintain defensible documentation.
Rebuilt Team Content Experience
modONE has rebuilt its Team Content module from the ground up, delivering easier navigation and a cleaner, more intuitive experience that makes it faster to find, edit, and manage content. Updates to folders also improve organization for teams managing multiple sites, roles, and content types.
Key updates include:
Rebuilt Team Content experience for faster navigation, improved organization, and simpler long-term maintenance
Ask SafetyBot embedded in the content workflow to generate or update lessons and comprehension quizzes inside the editor
Seasonal content scheduling to align messaging with real-world conditions and reduce mistimed communication
Expanded industry coverage in the system library used by SafetyBot AutoScheduler
Text-to-Speech (TTS) beta for system library content, plus platform performance and reliability improvements
Frontline employees will now see an improved content viewing experience with better readability, layout, and navigation, helping workers consume safety content quickly in real working conditions.
SafetyBot Embedded Into the Editor
SafetyBot is now integrated directly into the Team Content editor, helping teams develop, refine, and improve both safety content and comprehension quizzes as they work. Users can now “Ask SafetyBot” to generate or update content and quizzes without leaving the editor.
The standalone SafetyBot experience has also been updated to Ask SafetyBot, a focused, chat-based experience designed specifically for safety questions and dialogue.
Seasonal Content Scheduling
To improve relevance and timing, content can now be designated as seasonal, with valid months specified. This helps organizations align messaging with real-world conditions and risks, such as heat stress in summer, winter driving hazards, or seasonal storms.
Expanded SafetyBot System Content Library
The system content library accessed by the SafetyBot AutoScheduler has been enhanced and expanded. Content for existing industries has been improved, and new content has been added for the following industries:
Civil and site work
Electrical contractors
Irrigation and water management utilities
Oil and gas extraction
Roofing and exterior contractors
Trucking
These additions expand modONE’s ability to support more high-risk industries with targeted, industry-specific safety engagement.
Text-to-Speech Beta and Reliability Improvements
A beta version of Text-to-Speech (TTS) is now available for content in the platform system library, enabling workers to listen to content directly within the Team Member Portal. Organizations interested in participating in the beta for their own content can request access through modONE support.
This release also includes behind-the-scenes performance and reliability improvements as modONE continues to expand platform capabilities.
“This update is about removing friction for safety teams while making safety content more useful for the people doing the work,” said Ken Saitow, Co-Founder and Head of Product at modONE. “By rebuilding the content experience and embedding SafetyBot directly into the editor, we’re helping organizations create better content faster and deliver it in a way that fits into the workday.”
“This is also the beginning of deeper SafetyBot integration across the platform,” Saitow added. “We’re building toward a system that improves timing, relevance, and real-world usability so safety engagement stays effective as organizations grow.”
