Brian Thomas Suspends Campaign for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Thomas today announced his decision to withdraw from the race for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, effective immediately.“While I continue to believe strongly in our message—that the Office of Lieutenant Governor can be a positive and effective force for creating good, family-sustaining jobs across Pennsylvania and addressing our demographic challenges—I have decided to suspend my campaign at this time,” Thomas said.“After careful consideration and discussions with my team, I believe this is the right moment to focus on new opportunities. This will include using my extensive experience in international business development to launch a state-wide initiative to help Pennsylvania manufacturers grow globally. This can help create good paying, family sustaining jobs through a new public-private partnership and help build a stronger Pennsylvania.”Thomas expressed gratitude to those who supported his campaign. “I am deeply thankful for the encouragement and support I have received over the past weeks from my team and from the hardworking people of Pennsylvania,” he said.“Although I will not appear on the ballot, my commitment to helping Pennsylvania reach its full potential for future generations remains unwavering and I will now focus on these efforts.”Regarding the upcoming gubernatorial election, Thomas said, “I extend my best wishes to Stacy Garrity and Jason Richey in their effort to bring effective leadership back to Pennsylvania.”

