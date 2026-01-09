Brian Thomas Announces Candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania

Brian Thomas for Lieutenant Governor

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEBrian Thomas Announces Candidacy for GOP Lieutenant Governor of PennsylvaniaBorn and raised in Pennsylvania, he believes that “Pennsylvania’s greatest days are ahead of us.”But this will require bold, new leadership, and a commitment to build a better future using the vast resources this Commonwealth has to offer. Bold, New leadership to make Pennsylvania an economic, job creating, and family friendly destination for decades to come. Bold, new leadership so we end our demographic crisis and stop losing taxpayers to other states due to job killing policies.Fortune favors the bold.Brian grew up along the banks of the Delaware River, in the small town of Morrisville, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Morrisville High School, and Penn State University.He believes that Pennsylvania “holds both the natural and human resources to make it one of the greatest states in our country.” This includes the vast energy resources throughout the Commonwealth, which can be used to reverse the decades’ long decline in our rural and small-town communities, decimated by globalization, and raise the standard of living for all Pennsylvanians.Throughout his decades of work experience, he has held leadership roles as a corporate executive in Fortune 500 companies, small to mid-sized companies, and is now a small business owner of an international business consulting firm. His work history also includes manufacturing jobs as a member of the United Steelworkers Union.He believes that the role of Lieutenant Governor can be well suited to assist the new GOP Governor in coordinating and leading both private and public sector stakeholders critical for future job growth success, and to make Pennsylvania a more affordable place to live. This includes young couples looking for a place to settle down and grow their families. He believes the following are achievable with new leadership: Growing New Manufacturing Jobs in Pennsylvania Growing Pennsylvania Exports (Exports Create Jobs) Make Pennsylvania Higher Education and Technical Training More Affordable Capitalizing on Pennsylvania's Vast Resources in Natural Gas, Coal, and Rare Earth Minerals Reversing the Decline of Jobs and Populations in Small Town and Rural Communities in Pennsylvania Making Home Ownership More Affordable and More Available End the Drug Overdose Crisis in PennsylvaniaBrian knows the challenges of being a political outsider, but he believes his decades of leadership experience in both the public and private sectors have well prepared him to help the new Governor bring Pennsylvania into a new golden era. From Pittsburg to Philadelphia, and in every corner of our great state, “the best is yet to come.”Please visit BrianThomas4PA.com to learn more about Brian’s background, and how he can help the Governor establish a new era of leadership in Harrisburg.Media Contact:Brian ThomasPh: 215-294-1126contact@brianthomas4pa.com

