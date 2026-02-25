Submit Release
Booker T. Washington Students Celebrate Public Schools Week

Governor Kay Ivey, continuing her celebration of Public Schools Week, released a video featuring students who served as her special guests at her final state of the state address. The students are from Booker T. Washington K-8 School, a Turnaround School recognized by Governor Ivey during her address for significant academic improvement on the state’s report card. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner & Gina Maiola)

