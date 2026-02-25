Booker T. Washington Students Celebrate Public Schools Week

February 24, 2026 Governor Kay Ivey, continuing her celebration of Public Schools Week, released a video featuring students who served as her special guests at her final state of the state address. The students are from Booker T. Washington K-8 School, a Turnaround School recognized by Governor Ivey during her address for significant academic improvement on the state’s report card. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner & Gina Maiola)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.