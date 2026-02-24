G7 Leaders’ statement on the war in Ukraine

CANADA, February 24 - On the fourth anniversary of the Russian further invasion of Ukraine in 2022, we, the leaders of the G7, reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty and independence. We express our continued support for President Trump’s efforts to achieve these objectives by initiating a peace process and bringing the parties to direct discussions. Europe has a leading role to play in this process, joined by other partners. We also support the commitments under the Coalition of the Willing to provide robust and reliable security guarantees to Ukraine. We acknowledge that only Ukraine and Russia, working together in good faith negotiations, can reach a peace agreement.

We welcome the efforts made by the G7 members and other partners to provide substantial financial and in-kind support to Ukraine to help the country get through this winter. Substantial additional power production capacities have been mobilized in recent weeks together with other critical equipment, including the shipment of more than 2,500 generators and other much needed equipment like transformers, turbines, cogeneration units, boilers and repair equipment from the G7 countries to Kyiv since January, and more than half a billion euros of new pledges were made to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to purchase equipment to repair and protect the Ukrainian energy system. A resilient and robust energy system will be needed ahead of next winter and for the country’s recovery.

We commit to working closely in terms of ensuring nuclear safety, including with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Ukraine to promote fundraising for the rehabilitation at the earliest of the Chornobyl containment arch and to prevent any radiological incident that would have serious humanitarian and environmental consequences for the entire continent.

We also support initiatives aimed at ensuring the immediate, safe and unconditional return of Ukrainian children to their families and communities, and commend the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

We will continue to provide humanitarian aid and support to the Ukrainian population.