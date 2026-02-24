Disorderly Conduct / St. Albans Barracks / 25A2001243
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:26A2001243
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christian Hunt
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02-24-26 / 1500
INCIDENT LOCATION: School Street, Fairfax
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Richard Lavoie
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02-24-24, at approximately 1500 hours, State Police responded to an address on School Street, Fairfax to investigate a prior theft complaint. While there, Richard Lavoie became disorderly toward the Troopers and was subsequently taken into custody. Lavoie was transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Albans where he was processed and later released on a citation to appear in the Franklin County Court on 04-14-26 for Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04-14-26 / 0800 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
