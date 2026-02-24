Disorderly Conduct / St. Albans Barracks / 25A2001243

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:26A2001243

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christian Hunt

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02-24-26 / 1500

INCIDENT LOCATION: School Street, Fairfax

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Richard Lavoie

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02-24-24, at approximately 1500 hours, State Police responded to an address on School Street, Fairfax to investigate a prior theft complaint. While there, Richard Lavoie became disorderly toward the Troopers and was subsequently taken into custody. Lavoie was transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Albans where he was processed and later released on a citation to appear in the Franklin County Court on 04-14-26 for Disorderly Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04-14-26 / 0800 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.