Judge Dismisses Protective Order Violation Case in Anne Arundel County

Defense led by Christian Hartman results in a full acquittal for Maryland defendant.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent ruling, an Anne Arundel County District Court judge found a defendant not guilty of violating a protective order after determining that the evidence did not support the allegations (Case No. D-07-CR-25-002704). The case involved claims that the defendant contacted his ex‑wife in violation of an active order.This is the second acquittal for the defendant in a separate protective‑order‑related matter involving the same complainant.Defense counsel Christian Hartman presented testimony and evidence challenging the reliability of the allegations. After reviewing the record, the court dismissed the charge.“Protective order violations are serious matters, and the court’s role is to ensure the evidence meets the required standard,” said Hartman. “We appreciate the court’s careful review of the facts.”Hartman, a former prosecutor, now represents clients in a wide range of criminal cases, including DUI, assault, and drug offenses. He is committed to careful preparation and straightforward communication throughout the process.“Every client deserves a defense that is thorough, informed, and tailored to the realities of their case,” Hartman added. “Our role is to make sure the court sees the full picture.” Hartman, Attorneys at Law represents clients throughout Anne Arundel County and the surrounding areas, providing accessible, client‑focused criminal defense with an emphasis on preparation, transparency, and advocacy.About Hartman, Attorneys at LawHartman, Attorneys at Law represents individuals facing criminal charges in Annapolis and throughout Anne Arundel County. Led by former prosecutor and Certified Criminal Law Attorney Christian Hartman, the firm handles matters involving DUI, assault, drug offenses, domestic violence, and other criminal cases. The practice emphasizes direct attorney access, detailed case review, and representation in both negotiations and trial proceedings.Hartman, Attorneys at Law116 Defense Hwy, Suite 300Annapolis, MD 21401

