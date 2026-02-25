MCT Debuts Next-Generation MBS Pool Optimizer, Powered by GPU-Accelerated Computing

MCT unveils upgraded MBS Pool Optimizer using CUDA GPUs to deliver real-time, large-scale execution analysis and maximize profitability.

This redesign raises the speed and breadth of those iterations by an order of magnitude. CUDA GPUs let us compute at a scale that simply wasn't available before.” — Phil Rasori, COO of MCT

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®) , the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, debuted its next-generation mortgage-backed security (MBS) Pool Optimizer live at the MCT Exchange client conference on February 12, 2026.The upgraded Pool Optimizer introduces a Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) GPU framework, the same processing technology that powers leading AI and large language models, to dramatically increase the speed and scale of optimization runs. The result is a system capable of evaluating every possible execution path for each loan across dozens of variables, including non-MBS delivery options, to identify the most profitable pool allocations in real time."True MBS pool optimization requires running millions of iterations per optimization cycle," said Phil Rasori, COO of MCT and architect of the system. "This redesign raises the speed and breadth of those iterations by an order of magnitude. CUDA GPUs let us compute at a scale that simply wasn't available before. The depth of optionality this unlocks changes what's possible for MBS execution."The MCTlive! Pool Optimizer sets the industry standard by incorporating client-supplied spec pool pay-ups and cash window execution into the optimization process, evaluating actual execution options across agencies, aggregators, and co-issue buyers to identify the most profitable allocation path. The next-generation version builds on that foundation with a complete architectural overhaul designed to handle greater loan volume, more execution variables, and faster turnaround on complex optimization runs.“After seeing the capabilities of the upgraded Pool Optimizer, I believe that MCT is positioned to deliver analytical power that has traditionally been reserved for bulge bracket banks, large aggregators and mortgage REIT investors,” Jerry Levy, Managing Director, Head of MBS Sales & Trading at Texas Capital, said during the conference.The MCTlive! Pool Optimizer is currently available to MCT’s active and prospective hedge clients, Ginnie Mae issuers, and MBS-approved lenders. Interested market participants may contact MCT to learn more or register for the upcoming webinar scheduled for March 19, 2026.About MCT:For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT’s stewardship. MCT’s technology and know-how continue to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, hedged, traded, and valued – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/contact or call (619) 543-5111.Media Contact:Ian MillerChief Marketing OfficerMortgage Capital Trading619-618-7855pr@mctrade.net

