MCT® Receives HousingWire’s 2026 Tech100 Award for AI-Powered Capital Markets Innovation

MCT wins HousingWire’s 2026 Tech100 Award for AI-powered capital markets innovation, honored for Atlas AI driving secure, real-time hedge decisions.

This recognition reflects our commitment to responsible innovation that directly improves decision-making and performance for capital markets teams operating in volatile market conditions.” — Phil Rasori, COO of MCT

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, has been named a winner of HousingWire’s 2026 Tech100 Award , recognizing the most innovative and impactful technology companies transforming the mortgage industry.HousingWire’s Tech100 Award spotlights organizations revolutionizing the mortgage process, from origination and closing to servicing and secondary markets. “The 2026 Tech100 honorees represent the companies pushing housing forward in real, measurable ways,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “They’re building technology that solves core industry challenges, from operational efficiency to better consumer experiences, and setting a higher standard for what innovation in housing truly looks like.” MCT was recognized for its disciplined application of artificial intelligence across capital markets workflows, product development, and live trading execution.“MCT is focused on deploying AI where it delivers real, measurable value,” said Phil Rasori, COO of MCT. “This recognition reflects our commitment to responsible innovation that directly improves decision-making and performance for capital markets teams operating in volatile market conditions.”Central to MCT’s recognition is Atlas AI, a generative AI advisor embedded within the MCTlive!platform. Built on a proprietary knowledge base and a secure Retrieval-Augmented Generation architecture, Atlas is designed specifically for mortgage capital markets. It operates within an isolated cloud environment, ensuring transparency, data security, and protection of non-public information.Atlas AI achieved an industry milestone by delivering the first AI-generated hedge recommendation on a live mortgage pipeline , making it the only AI advisor in the space directly influencing hedge positions in real time. Internally, Atlas has also driven significant efficiency gains, with AI contributing to MCT’s monthly code output and accelerating the delivery of new features for lender clients. Contact MCT to learn about the benefits Atlas can provide secondary marketing operations.ABOUT MCTFor over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT’s stewardship. MCT’s technology and know-how continues to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, protected, valued, and exchanged – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.MEDIA CONTACT:Ian MillerChief Marketing OfficerMortgage Capital Trading619-618-7855pr@mctrade.net

