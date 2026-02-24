Sandvik Breaks Ground on $51 Million Mining Equipment Manufacturing Facility

CANADA, February 24 - Released on February 23, 2026

Saskatchewan Welcomes Significant Investment to Expand Mining Industry Capacity

Today, Legislative Secretary Responsible for Trade and Export Development, Jamie Martens joined Sandvik on behalf of Minister Warren Kaeding to break ground on a new mining equipment manufacturing and servicing facility in Saskatoon. The facility will bring mechanical cutting, parts, services and aftermarket support under one roof to drive efficiency in the mining sector across Central and Western Canada.

"Sandvik's investment will create new jobs and grow the economy while enhancing critical infrastructure needed to support the mining industry," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Projects like this, along with our government's efforts to support long-term growth ensures our economy remains strong, safe and secure."

The facility is expected to be operational later this year and will create approximately 30 new skilled labour positions for mechanical cutting, assembly, service and maintenance of products. This work has historically been done overseas, but will now be offered in Saskatoon, bringing more good jobs home to the people of this province. Sandvik is a multinational engineering and equipment manufacturer operating across 150 countries.

"Building on the momentum of our recent Sudbury announcement, this facility is about expanding capability and readiness," Sandvik Mining Vice President of Sales Area Canada Peter Corcoran said. "The Saskatoon facility will strengthen our local presence in a key mining region and ensure we have the capacity, infrastructure and expertise to support our customers well into the future."

Saskatchewan is home to 27 of the 34 critical minerals that Canada has identified as strategically important for the country and demand for those minerals is expected to increase significantly over the coming decades.

"Our government continues to place priority on driving innovation and creating new economic opportunities in the province," Kaeding said. "With this investment, Sandvik reinforces Saskatchewan's competitive and stable business environment that solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada."

The provincial economy continues to see substantial growth. In 2007, the value of Saskatchewan exports was $19.8 billion, which has since climbed to nearly $50 billion on average over the past three years. In 2024, the province's exports reached 161 countries.

The province continues to lead the nation in private capital investment growth. Attracting new investment and growing our existing businesses continues to be a key priority for our government and these numbers demonstrate our province is the best place to invest in Canada. Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy and Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contain helpful information for potential investors and highlight the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information visit: InvestSK.ca.

