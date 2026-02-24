Strengthened, Expanded Power Transmission System to Support Growth

CANADA, February 24 - Released on February 23, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan today released "Strengthening Saskatchewan's Grid: Transmission to Power Communities and Growth." The report highlights SaskPower's planned investments in the transmission system and supplements the Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan, which was released last fall.

"Transmission is the backbone of Saskatchewan's power system and is critical to our energy security strategy," Minister Responsible for SaskPower Jeremy Harrison said. "Expanding transmission capacity both within Saskatchewan and with our neighbours will support local industry, increase reliability and increase opportunities to export power for revenue."

Transmission lines move high-voltage electricity quickly across long distances and are critical to ensure power is available for communities and businesses when it is needed. A stronger transmission system enables large-scale industrial development, particularly in the province's far north, where new mining opportunities depend on reliable access to power.

SaskPower's long-term transmission investments are focused on three priorities:

Reinforcing the existing grid to support reliability, safety and load growth across the province.

Developing new transmission in the far north, which includes connecting the northern and southern power systems for the first time to support energy security and new industrial development.

Expanding interconnections with neighbouring provinces and U.S. markets to improve resilience and create more opportunity for power imports and exports.

"As demand for power grows, the transmission system must expand to keep pace," SaskPower President & CEO Rupen Pandya said. "Our investments and major projects will continue to focus on securing reliable power to keep Saskatchewan and its economy strong and growing."

Our government has also laid out our detailed long-term plan for our power future in the Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan. The strategy lays out our plan to transition to nuclear power generation fueled with Saskatchewan uranium, by life extending our existing coal fired thermal power plants fueled with Saskatchewan coal.

